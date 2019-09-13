You don’t hear many men publicly state, “I am a prostate cancer survivor,” even though one in nine men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. Perhaps they feel that it is too personal of a medical issue and that uncomfortable subjects will be discussed regarding prostate cancer treatment and the frequent side effects.
Recent personal experiences tweaked the filter between my brain and my speech, and in this case, my written words, so here is something that isn’t heard often from a man: I am a prostate cancer survivor.
Since most of you probably don’t even know me, what’s my admission mean to you? Fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, partners and friends get prostate cancer, and we need your help. How many of you know about the ZERO Prostate Cancer 5k Run/Walk? For breast cancer, most people have heard of the Komen walks or maybe the American Cancer Society walks recently advertised on TV. As breast cancer awareness month, October gets draped in pink.
Let’s wrap September, prostate cancer awareness month, in light blue and promote charities that support prostate cancer research, treatment and awareness.
Prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment requires many open and honest discussions with doctors, nurses, therapists, family and friends. Recently, I discovered that a neighbor’s father died of prostate cancer. I talk with members of a prostate cancer support group that I attend. This impacts all of us. I am one in nine. How many men do you know? We need to stop prostate cancer deaths.
Webster Groves