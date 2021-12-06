A recent letter in the paper (Mailbag, Nov. 19) titled “What’s Going On In Webster?” outlined some of the author’s concerns about the city.
While I don’t wish to contend all of that letter, I do wish to say that the author was harsh on our football players. As a teacher at the high school, a community member, and the aunt of two Statesmen football players (one current and one graduated), I can say those gentlemen are some of the loveliest, most hard-working young men around, and to call the Turkey Day game an embarrassment underscores the effort and persistence of our team.
Have they faced some challenges? Absolutely. Have they been dispirited? I don’t doubt it. Yet they continue to play and continue to give it their best in the hope that their school and community will support them. I know very little about football, but I do personally know several of our football players, and I can say that belittling them serves only to discourage them and potential young men who may be considering playing.
These are teenagers, not pro-athletes. They play because they love the sport and they love their community, so let’s support our Statesmen through this and any future rough patches!
Sarah Q. McGrath
Gifted Specialist
Webster Groves School District