In response to the story “St. Louis County Council Balks At Senior Tax Relief” in the July 21 WKT, I am also disappointed that St. Louis County refused to freeze property taxes for seniors. Our senior citizens should not lose their homes because of rising property taxes. Senior citizens are an important part of our society and deserve our respect. They keep an eye on the streets while we are at work. They help keep a community stable.
In addition, some seniors are taking care of grandkids when there is no one else to do that work. Due to the current tax code, our national Congress does not even allow them to qualify for the Child Tax Credit when this happens. They earn too little.
It makes me sad that our society — local and national government — treats our senior citizens with such little respect. I urge all levels of government, whether local or federal, to think about how to support our senior citizens through adjustments to the tax code.
Sarah Miller
University City