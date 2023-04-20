The North Kirkwood Middle School cafeteria was ablaze with red the night of Monday, April 17, as current and former students, teachers and community members packed a school board meeting to show support for transgender teachers.
The organized effort followed the recent publication of a Change.org petition, “Stop Kirkwood School District’s Discrimination of Transgender Educators.” The petition, which has garnered nearly 3,000 signatures, claims the district recently lost three of its transgender educators due to discrimination. One teacher was fired, another resigned effective immediately and the third will finish out the school year without renewing their contract.
Among other complaints, the petition states that the district did not allow these educators to describe themselves as transgender or nonbinary, and failed to investigate reported discrimination.
Zack Garavaglia, a transgender Kirkwood alum, attended a school board meeting as a junior to praise the district’s hiring of a nonbinary teacher.
“Now, four years later, I’ve come back to formally withdraw my thanks,” Garavaglia told school board members Monday night. “I could list countless times of peer and administrative discrimination I received during my time in the Kirkwood School District, which includes verbal, physical and sexual harassment for being LGBT. I alone could determine this district is disconnected with the emotions and understanding of trans people, but the actions toward these teachers have solidified my understanding of your unwillingness to accept us.”
Amy Barker, a teacher at Kirkwood High School for 26 years, reminisced about former KHS principal Franklin McCallie, who started the school’s Gay Straight Alliance group in the 1990s.
“I remember the power of him using the word ‘gay’ on the announcements. I remember the power of students having who they were affirmed,” said Barker. “I remember hearing moms say to me they had transferred their kids from Chaminade and SLU because they wanted their child to be their full selves because of the GSA. One of the things I love about being a Pioneer is what it means to be a Pioneer. It means we’re brave, that we sometimes go into spaces that may be uncomfortable for others … Let’s be Pioneers.”
Jacob Lynfields warned the school district to take a strong stance against transphobia, particularly in the midst of Missouri legislators acting to strip rights from trans people.
“Part of the context for all of this tonight is there is an enormous amount of violence being perpetrated against the queer and trans communities,” Lynfields told school board members. “In this context, it is incredibly important that the Kirkwood School District be seen as unabashedly, unquestionably, pro-trans. If you’re seen as neutral, that’s not helping.”
“It Wasn’t Enough”
Hollis Moore, one of the teachers alluded to in the petition, has been in the spotlight before. Hired in 2019, Moore was the subject of much discussion for being nonbinary, using gender neutral pronouns and using the honorific title “Mx.”
Moore is currently a gifted education specialist at Keysor Elementary School. While Moore’s hiring created much community backlash, the district ultimately stood by its decision. Now, after four years, Moore will not be renewing their teaching contract.
“In that first year, before I even began working, we sat down and had a meeting. I was very excited. I said, ‘I’m so glad you’re making me part of this process. I want people to see me as a person,’” said Moore. “The second time we met, I had all these notes and ideas, and that was the meeting where I was given the strict list of what I was allowed to say and what I was not.”
Moore was told they could not explain to students what “Mx.” meant, nor say they were nonbinary or “not a boy or a girl.” Moore could also not correct anyone who used the wrong pronouns.
“If asked by a student why I used they/them, why I used Mx., I was supposed to say, ‘Because it is my preference,’” said Moore. “But when a student asked, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ the script does not answer that child’s question.”
In addition to the script, Moore said they were subject to additional scrutiny.
“I was the only teacher asked to check my classroom library against the school library. Parents requested 24-hour notice before I entered a room with their child,” said Moore. “But I tried very hard to comply with what the district asked me to do because I felt progress for trans educators required some people to do the suffering.”
When Moore received a complaint from a parent, the district hired a third party to investigate. While the findings were not shared with them, Moore was temporarily allowed to explain their identity to students. But in February of this year, Moore was read a letter from a lawyer reversing the decision.
“The lawyer said I’m not allowed to discuss ‘genderless lifestyles,’ titles, etc., because that is considered sex education,” said Moore. “Teaching sex education needs specific training and parents can opt out of it.”
Moore was told if a student asks about their identity, the school would need to call that child’s parent and ask for permission for Moore to explain.
“The implication is that a trans person needs to not exist. I would just need to not be trans, verbally or visibly,” said Moore. “In an elementary school, it is unrealistic to expect a child who is learning how to tie shoes and go to the bathroom to never ask someone who is visibly trans a question about being trans.”
Moore said if the district was truly following its own rules, all teachers would be subject to the same conditions.
“Mrs. Smith can say, ‘I’m Mrs. because I’m a woman and I’m married.’ How is that different? But mine counts as sex education because the district is choosing to interpret being trans as sexual for some reason,” said Moore.
“When a teacher says they’re pregnant, none of them are explaining what that means. I have not — nor do I want to or think it’s appropriate — talked to students about the details of my transition,” Moore continued. “I just want to be able to say, ‘I’m not a boy or a girl. I’m nonbinary and my pronouns are they/them. I use Mx. as a title.’”
Despite “lots of support” from students and the community, Moore made the difficult decision not to renew their contract for next year.
“It wasn’t enough, and it’s not enough for the trans kids. They need to see there are people in the community who accept and support them,” said Moore. “I can walk away, but they can’t. I want people to know this is what Kirkwood has been. I want people to understand at what cost I have been here. It’s still happening and it will continue to happen until people stand up and say something.”
Other Accounts
Delilah Wylde, another transgender teacher mentioned in the petition, resigned from her position as a counselor at Robinson Elementary School on March 8.
In her resignation letter, signed “with contempt,” Wylde said she was harassed and discriminated against during her time in the district. She directs most of her complaints at Howard Fields, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources.
“You have done nothing to clarify your harmful directive that dictated how I discuss my identity, sexualized my identity in a way that made me extremely uncomfortable and effectively barred me from doing my job, leaving me hurt, dehumanized and uncertain about my source of income,” Wylde wrote. “You have made me no longer want to work in education.”
A third teacher, who has asked not to be named, is also nonbinary and goes by the title “Mx.” That teacher was fired on March 30, following several weeks of unpaid leave during an investigation of what the former teacher claims to be a fabricated complaint from a parent. The teacher would not reveal the reasons they were given for their termination, but asserted they were false.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said to protect the privacy of those involved, the district cannot comment on personnel or ongoing investigations other than to confirm that the district complies with all policies, procedures and laws.
“We acknowledge the challenges and adversity faced by gender diverse individuals in all communities,” said Ulrich. “In Kirkwood schools, we value the identities of each individual who enters our schools and remain committed to creating safe, inclusive spaces for staff, students and families.”
Emergency Order
The movement within the district parallels a larger discussion statewide, following an announcement by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. On April 13, Bailey announced new state restrictions on gender-affirming care for both adults and minors.
The emergency rule, issued “in an effort to protect children,” according to Bailey, requires health care providers to screen patients before providing gender-affirming care. Under the rule, health care providers must first document gender dysphoria — in which someone feels uncomfortable with their body due to it conflicting with their gender — for at least three years before prescribing puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery.
Trans people are also required to undergo 15 sessions with a psychologist or psychiatrist over at least 18 months before care, and patients must be screened for autism and social media addiction.
“As attorney general, I will always fight to protect children because gender transition interventions are experimental,” said Bailey. “My office has uncovered a clandestine network of clinics across the state who are harming children by ignoring the science.”
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health fired back on social media, stating the department stands with trans people and decrying Bailey’s regulations as “nearly impossible” for patients and care providers to overcome.
“There is strong consensus among medical professional organizations ... that individualized gender-affirming care for transgender people is medically necessary and effective,” according to a statement from the department. “Prohibiting evidence-based clinical care not only directly harms the health of individual patients, but also reinforces discrimination, stigma and negative mental health outcomes for the wider transgender community.”
Bailey’s emergency rule is set to go into effect April 27, 2023, and expire on Feb. 6, 2024.