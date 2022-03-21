A group of parents with children in the Kirkwood public schools have been doing research and have published a website, kfei.org, with examples of some assignments and content which violate the Kirkwood School District’s curricula guidelines. Some of the examples include obscene materials being available in the school libraries, politically biased assignments and gender identification being embedded into curriculum.
As parents, we should not have to worry about our kids being exposed to inappropriate materials, or politically biased agendas and values which contradict the values we have for our children at home. There has been plenty of media attention and discussion on “Critical Race Theory” and gender ideologies being embedded into the curricula in public schools across the country. Many kids are graduating from high school thinking America is a racist country, and the police are racist and cannot be trusted.
We can all see the result. Grades are falling. Instead of coming together as one nation, we are becoming more divided. As Martin Luther King Jr. told us, do not judge people by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. And yet we see terms like “white privilege,” “systemic racism” and other divisive terms being embedded into the curricula in our public schools.
Concerned parents have been speaking up at board meetings, but their concerns have been largely ignored. This is why I and so many other parents support Matt Losse and Jeff Mintzlaff for school board. Please support these candidates and bring educational integrity, critical thinking, accountability and transparency back to the Kirkwood public schools!
Frank Mostek
Kirkwood