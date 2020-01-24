In 2012, our family joined the steady stream of parents relocating to Kirkwood just in time for a child to begin kindergarten. At that time, Keysor had 457 learners. This year, there are 557 — all sharing the same outdoor classroom, cafeteria, library and special spaces.
The building is at 99% capacity and will be at 106% next year: kindergarten will have six sections, first and second will have five, and third to fifth will have four each, which is the largest number of sections in school history.
Storage rooms have already been converted into learning spaces, and groups still meet in closets, hallways and offices. Kids are on top of one another everywhere, school staff are scrambling to give every kid the level of education to which they are legally entitled, and kids are getting fewer rotations of PE, art and music.
With the continued predicted enrollment growth in our district, this problem will continue for the next decade. We ask you to consider supporting our schools and our students by voting in favor of Prop S in the April 7 election to maintain Kirkwood as a destination district and community.
Stephanie Schmidt and Bob Baker, Keysor & North Kirkwood Middle School parents