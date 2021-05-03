The Alliance for Interracial Dignity fully supports the Webster Groves Planning and Development Department’s current recommendations for amending the zoning code.
Contrary to false advertising in last week’s paper claiming legislation is being rushed in secret, the two proposed amendments are part of a set of housing priorities that the city council unanimously adopted in October 2019. The alliance has followed along closely for years as city leaders have grappled with concrete steps to improve housing access, build a consciously inclusive community and overcome decades of residential segregation.
The proposed zoning changes can help slow the tide of smaller, dated homes being replaced by outsized new construction. New structures will now have to comply with reasonable floor area/lot ratios, and unnecessary restrictions will be removed on the construction of duplex housing.
Instead of McMansions, we could have two-family homes at a more accessible price point. All of the information about these changes has been made available in public meetings of the plan commission and the city council going back months, according to the normal legislative process.
We reject unsubstantiated scare tactics claiming property values will be damaged by improving the variety of housing stock available in town. Studies elsewhere show the opposite, and if Webster Groves property values can weather the Great Recession, it’s hard to imagine much impact from a modest supply of duplexes.
We believe that more housing options in Webster Groves will help to make our community more welcoming, more inclusive and more diverse (in every sense of those words), which brings a greater value for all of our community members. Thank you for listening.
Members of the Alliance for Interracial Dignity’s Culture of Inclusion & Housing Action Team