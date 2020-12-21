I tried to find out how I could get a message to Dr. Sam Page when he had to listen to the protesters this summer. I wanted him to stick to his guns and not back down.
I am thankful that the man I voted for St. Louis County Executive is taking steps to keep us safe from COVID-19. He believes in the science, unlike our governor who puts our lives at risk not having a statewide mask mandate. Hang in there, Dr. Page.
It was great to read the letter from John Hickey in the Dec. 11 issue of the WKT supporting Dr. Page. I’m in total agreement.
Gloria Parker
Kirkwood