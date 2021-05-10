The Kirkwood Police Department is asking for the community’s help in supporting one of its longtime officers in need of assistance after a recent surgery. The department is raising funds for Officer Chad Walton, who is a 21-year veteran of the Kirkwood Police Department, former Kirkwood High School resource officer, husband, father and grandfather.
Walton will have to miss several months of work as he recovers from a major cardiac surgery. Prior to the surgery and waiting for the proper Officer Chad Walton diagnosis, Walton nearly exhausted his vacation and sick time.
“Chad will not lose his job, but he will be without a paycheck for the unforeseeable future,” Officer Gary Baldridge of the Kirkwood Police Department said. “He is the primary income bearer of his household. Please consider helping this dedicated public servant while he recovers by not having to worry about the immediate and future economic concerns for his household.”
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/b6b93b2c or via the Venmo app @helpkwd284. Check or cash donations can be addressed to the Kirkwood Police Department, c/o Chad Walton, 131 W. Madison, 63122 or Royal Banks of Missouri, c/o Chad Walton, 301 N. Kirkwood Road, 63122.