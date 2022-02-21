I found it interesting and ironic that Andrea Rothbart viewed division by hand an obsolete skill. First, Ms. Rothbart should consider that those who programmed the calculators, and even those educators who developed curriculums stressing “number sense,” likely knew how to divide numbers by hand and appreciated it as an essential career skill.
Ms. Rothbart should consider that knowing the skill is better than understanding its derivatives. Second, unless the presentation of numerators and denominators has changed in the last 60 years, Ms. Stoner asked her readers to divide 73 by 5,738, not the 5,738 by 73 that Ms. Rothbart stated. I trust a course in number sense would teach the difference between the two.
James Viscardi
Webster Groves