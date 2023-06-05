It is important that we support our Kirkwood Police Department and its quest for a pension plan. Without it, we will scrape the bottom of the barrel for applicants. Twenty years of service to the city should get an applicant a lifelong pension.
I personally know one candidate with two master’s degrees and over 10 years of experience that turned down an offer from Kirkwood for a department with a pension plan. I encourage all applicants to look elsewhere until the city and its residents show you that you are appreciated and secure you a rightful pension.
Clint Begovic
Kirkwood