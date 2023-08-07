Every Friday after school, I drive 15 minutes to Webster University for violin lessons. As I turn onto East Lockwood Avenue, I pass residents of Webster Groves holding Black Lives Matter signs, taking time out of their evening to show support for the movement.
At first, this surprised me. I hadn’t seen any news outlets report on Black Lives Matter in a while, and the movement’s social media presence has declined tremendously since 2020.
To much of America, Black Lives Matter remained an online enigma. Countless social media users took the movement as a trend, especially when users posted a black square for “Blackout Tuesday” on June 2, 2020. After that, users began substantially supporting the cause by posting news graphics on Instagram stories, further educating the online community.
But the residents give us a glimpse into the past, when individuals couldn’t hide behind social media. By being outside and physically spreading the movement in the Webster Groves community, the protesters solidify this cause into reality, even after BLM’s decline from social media. The residents’ continual support of the cause shows the message will stay alive in St. Louis.
Barghav Vissa
Creve Coeur