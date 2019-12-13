CBD Kratom, a retail operation specializing in products containing CBD oil and kratom, has applied for a permit to open a store on Manchester Road across from the Kirkwood North Middle School.
CBD and kratom are unregulated, mildly psychotropic plant-derived substances that are consumable in a variety of forms. Both have gained popularity in recent years and are available commonly in retail outlets and on the Internet.
CBD Kratom has leased a 1,989-square-foot building at 11220 Manchester Road, where it would serve an upscale clientele over the age of 18, said Dafna Revah, owner of the operation with her husband David Palatnik. The two presented their petition to the city council at a Dec. 5 public hearing. The planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the petition Nov. 6.
A special use permit is required because the store would be classified as a convenience grocery due to sale of dietary supplements. Kratom and CBD already are offered in the form of pills or other consumables in some Kirkwood pharmacies and specialized groceries, Palatnik said.
The company’s website lists 14 operations in the St. Louis region, scattered from Alton to Ellisville, and 18 others in Chicago (11), Dallas (5), Houston (1) and Los Angeles (1). There are stores in Olivette, Creve Coeur, Sunset Hills and in the Galleria, where it is called Leaf & Co.
Though not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, kratom recently has aroused concern as a dangerous substance when taken in large doses. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has listed it as a drug of concern that in small amounts heightens energy and alertness but in larger concentrations becomes a powerful sedative with several negative side effects.
Kratom also is listed by the DEA as addictive, since withdrawal symptoms occur in habitual users trying to stop using the drug.
Council Members Ellen Edman and Nancy Luetzow raised concerns about the effects of kratom and the rigor with which CBD Kratom would enforce its rule against sales to persons under 18.
Revah assured the council members that her company thoroughly trains its staff to demand identification of any customer who appears to be under 30, and also sends products to independent commercial laboratories to examine for contaminants.
“We don’t want to sell something that is not good for the public,” Revah said. “That would not be a good business model.”
Palatnik told the council that fatalities associated with kratom have involved users who took very large amounts of the drug, usually mixing it with other dangerous substances, such as opiates or alcohol.
Laura Lasater, a Kirkwood resident who said she has worked in research at St. Louis University School of Medicine, told the council there have been three deaths attributed to kratom in the St. Louis area.
“In all those of those cases, there were no other opiates on board those patients,” Lasater said.
One of the deaths was a young man from Webster Groves, Lasater said.
She urged the council to do some research on its own.
“This is unregulated, so you don’t have any idea how much is in it; there’s no dose. One strain that comes in could be more powerful than the next strain. And I don’t particularly care for that,” Lasater said.
The store’s proximity to a school would prohibit it from selling vaping equipment, said City Planner Jonathan Raisch. The business likewise would never be eligible for a permit to sell medical marijuana, said City Attorney John Hessel.