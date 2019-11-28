Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year.
The district announced news of Condon’s retirement on Nov. 26, and has already started searching for her replacement.
Condon, who said she is retiring to spend more time with family, has served the Kirkwood School District for several decades as a teacher, principal and then superintendent. She became the superintendent in April 2018 when the school board offered her the position after Jeff Arnett, who was hired after a nationwide search, decided not to take it.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association is helping the district facilitate a comprehensive national search for Kirkwood’s next superintendent. The position will be posted until Jan. 6, 2020, and the Kirkwood School Board will make a decision in early March, the district said Tuesday.