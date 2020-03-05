Elementary parents in the Kirkwood School District should pay close attention to the redrawing of elementary school boundaries in the Webster Groves School District. After overwhelming community participation through an online survey and six open house information sessions, the district came up with five scenarios based on student travel distance (the district has limited bus service for students), socio-economic factors based on participation in the federal free- and reduced-cost lunch program, and geography.
“And we may do something that is a combination of these or other ideas. The process is ongoing,” said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson, as quoted in the Jan. 31 WKT.
The role of the superintendent in any district’s redrawing of school boundaries is critical and ongoing. Yet outgoing Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon plans
to convene the district’s school attendance boundary committee in May if Prop S fails, just weeks before her departure. Dr. Condon, thank you for your service, but with that plan and timing you are doing elementary school parents and district residents a disservice by beginning any process before the new superintendent is in place.
And news flash! Redistricting would have to happen if Prop S passes. Let’s try redistricting before we add a $40 million school and its multi-million dollar yearly overhead to Kirkwood tax payers to carry forever.
Kirkwood