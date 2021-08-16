Sunset Hills lost a retail giant in the summer of 2018 when Toys “R” Us became one of 700 stores nationwide to close its doors. Three years later, the economic void seems to have been filled with the announcement that Bass Pro Shops will open a third St. Louis location at Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.
Envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of Missouri, the store will build on the signature qualities that define the Bass Pro Shops shopping experience combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation, according to a statement from Bass Pro Shops.
To bring the ambitious vision to life, construction crews and craftsmen will completely redevelop the former Toys “R” Us and Ross Dress for Less locations into a massive showroom for the outdoors. Grant Mechlin and Mark Kornfeld, managing directors at Sansone Group, are leading the project on behalf of Bass Pro Shops.
“Sansone Group has been heavily invested in the city of Sunset Hills for many years and is excited to help bring this preeminent retailer to this great community,” said Mechlin. “Bass Pro Shops will greatly complement the surrounding retail and make this city a regional destination for years to come.”
In addition to offering fishing and hunting equipment, the retail destination will also carry equipment and clothing for all outdoor adventures including hiking, backpacking, wildlife viewing, camping and other related outdoor gear.
Bass Pro Shops is expected to employ more than 100 “Outfitters” at its new Sunset Hills location, which is expected to open sometime in the second half of next year.