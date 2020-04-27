The St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) will begin providing limited COVID-19 testing to County residents with symptoms who meet testing criteria at the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., starting Monday.
Throughout the pandemic, DPH will continue to provide primary and acute care at its North Central and South County locations. COVID-19 testing has been available to its existing patients as well as other high risk groups in the county.
The Sunset Hills location will operate drive-through testing by appointment only. The screening and appointment making processes begins Monday, April 27. To be screened for an appointment, visit stlcorona.com or call 314-615-0574. Screening criteria prioritizes individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who have risk factors for poor outcomes or are at particular risk for spreading illness to others if infected.
As of April 27, there are 2,898 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County, with 97 of those cases reported in the last 24 hours.
For more information, visit the resource tab on www.stlcorona.com for fact sheets, contact information, statistics, testing and donation information. There are also many resources for social service assistance including food, rent and utilities. Small business owners and employees impacted by COVID-19 can find a list of agencies providing guidance. Mental health related articles and resources guide users to timely information related to maintaining healthy emotional well-being. Additionally, parents can find e-learning tools to assist with distance learning. This accumulation of information is meant to be an aid for navigating the challenges presented by this global pandemic.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.