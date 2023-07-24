As summer rolls along, Sunrise Tours remains immersed in the exhilarating buzz of summer travel and ready for what this fall will bring. With destinations tailored to the discerning tastes of its travelers, Sunrise Tours embraces the joyful rush of assisting in exciting, new journeys this fall and into 2024 – their 30th Anniversary!
Repeat travelers were grateful to see some of the more popular summer tours in the catalog once again. Adventures in Alaska, a special visit across the pond to see the St. Louis Cardinals play in London, new sites in Iceland, and so much more made for a jam-packed summer schedule at Sunrise Tours.
Sunrise Tours was founded by St. Louis residents Jim and Charlene Dalrymple in 1994. Now run by their son, Brent, a graduate of Washington University and current Glendale resident with his wife and daughter, the company has no plans of slowing down as it moves into its 30th year of delivering exceptional customer service and creative domestic and international tour itineraries to its travelers.
With 30 years in the travel industry and counting, Sunrise Tours has the experience and drive to keep providing the best service and the most captivating tours. With intention for growth in the coming years, Sunrise felt it best to expand its Marketing team. In July, the staff welcomed Mary O’Leary, a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, as its new Marketing Coordinator. “I am eager to help maintain and build Sunrise Tours’ already impeccable reputation in the travel industry, an area I am very passionate about,” says Mary. With experience in marketing and brand placement, Mary will play an integral role in our plans for continued growth in the industry.
2024 will be nothing short of spectacular with plenty of new tours on the agenda, including a special 30th Anniversary Celebration Cruise to see Holland and the tulips of Belgium. Though already sold out, Sunrise President Brent Dalrymple is thrilled to take this journey with loyal travelers and Sunrise staff, alike. “We have created a celebratory vacation for you to remember forever,” says Brent. “And, for this 30th Anniversary Celebration Cruise, we have several surprises planned to make it our most memorable yet.”
Additional tours planned for 2024 include past favorites and new experiences. Travelers can expect to see thrilling new journeys to the Golden Isles of Georgia and St. Augustine, Panama and the Grand Canal, and the “Natural State” of Arkansas to view the Total Solar Eclipse. Returning tours include Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, “Tracing the Trail of Lewis and Clark,” and a Scandinavian voyage across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.
