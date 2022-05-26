Rock Hill Public Library will kick off its 2022 Summer Reading Club on Saturday, June 4, with an all ages event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Oakhaven Park featuring family entertainer Babaloo.
This summer promises to be an adventure with a full lineup of programs, performers and speakers for all ages.
The library will also host baby and preschool story times, and take-home crafts will be available for children, teens and adults. Check out the library’s online calendar at www.rockhillpubliclibrary.org/calendar or pick up a summer reading program brochure at 9811 Manchester Road.