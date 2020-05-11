Though the Kirkwood Public Library remains closed, this year's "Imagine Your Story" summer reading program begins soon in full force.
Summer reading kicks off Saturday, May 16 and runs through Aug. 31. Registration and participation tracking through Wandoo Reader will be available on the library's website beginning May 16.
Children will receive hourly prizes and chance tickets for 5 - 100 hours read, and teens for 10 - 100 hours read. There will also be many challenges throughout the summer to increase chances of winning fun prizes and inspire readers to imagine their story in different ways.
Adults will log their reading in pages to be entered for these exciting drawings:
● 1000 pages: Entry into gift card drawing
● 2000 pages: Enamel pin and entry into Amazon Echo Dot drawing
● 2500 pages: Cloth Notebook and entry into Kindle Fire drawing
Children and teens that register on May 16 will be entered into the drawing for a registration prize, a $10 downtown Kirkwood gift card. Five winners for each program will be selected. Adults who register by June 16 will be entered to win a $50 Union Station gift card.
For more information, check out the Kirkwood Public Library on social media, or visit https://kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.