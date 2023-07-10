Join the Saint Louis Art Museum for a community-based summer of fun.
Now on view through Sept. 3, visitors can experience “Action/Abstraction Redefined: Modern Native Art, 1940s–1970s,” the museum’s first exhibition to focus on modern Native American art. During the exhibition’s run, the Saint Louis Art Museum will collaborate with the Institute of American Indian Arts for a free evening with four Native American authors who will read selections of their work at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s literary café. The event culminates with opportunities to work in a writing workshop with one of the authors at a local library.
Keeping in the spirit of community collaboration, the Saint Louis Art Museum will open an exhibition focused on the history of hip hop and its impact on contemporary art and culture on Aug. 19. “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” features immersive installations, fashion, videos and more. The exhibition showcases the complex and expansive allure of one of the 20th and 21st century’s great cultural movements. The exhibition emphasizes community access and engagement.
Don’t miss the Art Hill Film Series taking place on Fridays in July, starting July 14. This year’s series kicks off with “Top Gun Maverick,” followed by “Akeelah and the Bee,” and ending the series with “School of Rock.” The festivities start at 6 p.m. each Friday with music, food trucks and a cash bar. The feature film begins at 9 p.m. Show up ready to beat the heat with some amazing films, tasty treats and good company at the largest outdoor theater in the city.
From the Art Hill Film Series to new exhibitions, there is plenty to explore at the Saint Louis Art Museum. The museum is always free and ticketed exhibitions are free on Fridays. Visit slam.org and follow @stlartmuseum to stay up to date on upcoming events.