MAY
May 19 • Endangered Species Day — Head over to the Saint Louis Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn how the zoo is working to save hundreds of species from around the world. Check out information tables, children’s activities, keeper chats, themed food and drink specials, and more.
May 19 • Shrewsbury Fish Fry — Head to American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne at the Murdoch Cut-off, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cod, catfish, shrimp, jack salmon, hamburgers, hotdogs, side dishes and desserts. Dine in and carryout available.
May 20 • Plein Air Painting Competition — This annual competition will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. Observe professional and amateur plein air painters as they paint vehicles and nature before your eyes. Regular museum admission applies.
May 20 • Pumpers & Pistons — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, for the 14th annual “Pumpers & Pistons” event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. View antique, classic, late-model, fire, police, military, construction and specialty vehicles, along with bubbles, foam, barbecue, games and ice cream. Regular museum admission applies.
May 20 • Kirkwood Summer Reading Kickoff Party — Celebrate summer reading at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy the Bubble Bus, play games, make a seed pot and listen to live music from the Mississippi Crossing Band — plus, all ages can sign up for the summer reading program.
May 20 • Rock Hill Summer Reading Kickoff Party — Kick off summer reading with the Rock Hill Public Library at Oak Haven Park at noon. Enjoy crafts, performances, an old fashioned fire truck and the debut of the new “StoryWalk” book trail.
May 20 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
May 20 to June 24 • “Treemonisha” — Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents Scott Joplin’s opera reimagined at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Visit opera-stl.org for tickets and more information.
May 21 • Terminally Hip A Capella Vocal Ensemble — Enjoy live music from a local jazz a capella quartet at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave., at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public.
May 21 • “Peter and the Wolf” — The Xylem Ensemble will perform “Peter and the Wolf” and other family favorites at First Congregational Church, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., at 3 p.m. Reservations recommended at tinyurl.com/fcc-peter-wolf.
May 21 • “Shining Through” — The Black Tulip Chorale, an innovative all voice LGBT+ choral group, will hold a fifth anniversary concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at btcshiningthrough.eventbrite.com.
May 21 • MOSL Summer Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents works by Strauss II, Grieg, Bizet, James Reese Europe, Leroy Anderson and Saint-Saëns at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave., at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors at the same location.
May 26 • Kickoff to Summer — Visit The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to check out the new Sandcastle Beach and enjoy activities with The Bubble Bus (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and free ice cream (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Free with museum admission.
May 26 • HullabaZoo — Head over to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
May 26 • Chronicles of Valor — The USAF Band of Mid-America will perform a selection for Memorial Day at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Get tickets at airforceband.eventbrite.com.
May 27 • Webster Groves Community Dog Walk — Have fun with furry friends beginning at 7:45 a.m. The walk starts at Gazebo Park in Old Orchard, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., and will depart at 8 a.m. The one-hour walk will be followed by free coffee and “pup cups” from Starbucks.
May 27 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from Salt of the Earth.
May 27 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
May 27 - June 25 • “Tosca” — Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents a tale of power struggles and gender dynamics at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Visit opera-stl.org for tickets and more information.
May 28 • Walk Through History — Visit the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and join a park ranger for fun, fitness and history on a three-mile walk through Grantwood Village. Free. Call 314-842-1867 for reservations.
May 30 • Shrewsbury Summer Kickoff — Head to the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center, 7407 Sutherland Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. for music, games, snow cones and more. Free for pass holders, and all pass holders may bring one guest free of charge.
JUNE
June 1 • Kirkwood Summer Concert Series — Thursdays in June, enjoy live music at Kirkwood Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The musical act for June 1 is Griffin and the Gargoyles.
June 2 • Paul Moffett @ Powder Valley — The Missouri Department of Conservation welcomes local bird photographer Paul Moffett to Powder Valley Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road, from 7 to 9 p.m. to present examples of his work. The program is free and open to all ages, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/yckxapnv.
June 2 & 3 • St. Peterfest — Visit Saint Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, 243 W. Argonne Drive, for the return of this family-friendly event featuring rides, games, prizes, food, drinks, music and fun. The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. For more information, visit stpeterkirkwood.org
June 2-5 • Webster Arts Fair — The 19th annual Webster Arts Fair returns to Eden Theological Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Shop art from 93 artists from all over the world, enjoy music from local bands and fare from food vendors, and participate in demonstrations and hands-on arts activities. No pets or coolers allowed. Admission is free. For more information, visit websterartsfair.com.
June 2 to July 2 • “Aida” — Stages St. Louis presents this timeless love story for the ages, running at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit stagesstlouis.org for tickets and more information.
June 3 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from the Sadie Hawkins Day Band.
June 3 • Outdoor Concert — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, for an outdoor concert by Ticket to the Beatles from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate, and free for children. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 raffle tickets on sale. BYO lawn chair, food and drink. No glass containers. Park at Crestwood Elementary School and the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
June 3 • MOSL Summer Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents works by Strauss II, Grieg, Bizet, James Reese Europe, Leroy Anderson and Saint-Saëns in the Wiese Quadrangle at the Webster Arts Fair, 475 E. Lockwood Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
June 3 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
June 3 • Robert Nelson & The Renaissance Jazz Band — The Strauss Studio Series presents “Love Will Find A Way” at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. This show features the music of Lionel Ritchie & The Commodores. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/n7a5dzbd.
June 3-4 • Strawberry Festival — Visit Kimmswick on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, for the annual Strawberry Festival featuring the popular original Kimmswick Strawberry Jam. This year’s festival will feature over 200 craft, food and corporate booths, and all of the town’s shops and restaurants will be open and selling strawberry-themed items. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com.
June 4 • Concerts at the Park — Visit the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, at 7 p.m. and enjoy live music by Flamenco guitarist Ron Radford.
June 4 to 23 • “Così Fan Tutte” — Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents an epic battle of the sexes at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Visit opera-stl.org for tickets and more information.
June 8 • Kirkwood Summer Concert Series — Thursdays in June, enjoy live music at Kirkwood Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The music for June 8 is School of Rock Kirkwood House Band.
June 9 • HullabaZoo — Head over to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
June 9 • Outdoor Concert — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, for an outdoor concert by the SappingTones from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate, and free for children. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 raffle tickets on sale. BYO lawn chair, food and drink. No glass containers. Park at Crestwood Elementary School and the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
June 9 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers to a free concert from Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players at Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No glass bottles.
June 10 • Carbs & Guitars — Enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Kirkwood Firehouse, 137 W. Argonne Drive, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Kirkwood City Hall, from the Kirkwood Rotary Club or at the fire station on the day of the event.
June 10 • Cars & Guitars — Enjoy a vintage vehicle show, live music, and festival food and merchandise in Downtown Kirkwood from 4 to 11 p.m. Musical acts will perform on two stages and include Arvell & Company, Bad Habit, the Backstreet Cruisers, Groove Thang Steely Dan Tribute, The Hulapoppers and Wildfire.
June 10 • Landscapes of Summertime Past — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy summer beauty in the flower and herb garden and tour the historic home. Dramatic recitations will be performed in the parlor, and plants for sale. Choose from a free exchange of seeds. Refreshments served. Park at Crestwood Elementary School or the overflow lot off Reco.
June 10 to 24 • “Susannah” — Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents a classic tale with contemporary feminist themes at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Visit opera-stl.org for tickets and more information.
June 11 • Glendale Firehouse Run — The 43rd annual Glendale Firehouse Run begins at 8 a.m. in front of Glendale City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road. Pick up packets beginning 7 a.m. Register at city hall or at tinyurl.com/ymz3j9az.
June 11 • CPR at the Bar — Join the Webster Groves Fire Department for CPR training and dinner at Steve’s Hot Dogs, 3145 S. Grand Blvd., from 4 to 9 p.m. Live CPR demonstrations will be held every hour. A portion of hot dog sales will benefit the Webster Groves Firefighters’ Community Outreach.
June 11 • Preserving What’s Wright — A birthday party and fundraiser for the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, 120 N. Ballas Road, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature gourmet grill by Cafe Napoli, Wright-inspired cocktails and mocktails by The Wandering Sidecar Bar, tours of the house, games, an auction and more. For tickets, visit ebsworthpark.org.
June 11 • A Grand Beach Ball Picnic — Visit The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for a private family-friendly fundraising event. Enjoy face painting, a sundae bar, scavenger hunt, magician and the newest exhibit, Sandcastle Beach! All proceeds benefit the Grandparents Scholarship Fund. Visit magichouse.org for tickets.
June 12 • Murder Ballades — The Missouri Chamber Music Festival kicks off its 13th season with a dive into life and death at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Learn more or purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/58py8v5v.
June 12 to 18 • “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” — The Muny in Forest Park presents the inspiring true story of music legend Carole King. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
June 14 • Music For Strings — The Missouri Chamber Music Festival continues its 13th season with music for strings by Grieg and Dvorak at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/v2pxu9hn.
June 15 • Kirkwood Summer Concert Series — Thursdays in June, enjoy live music at Kirkwood Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The musical act for June 15 is Power Play.
June 15 • Korngold — The Missouri Chamber Music Festival continues with the music of Korngold and Mahler featuring Italian mezzo soprano Benedetta Orsi at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/6rsdmy5c.
June 15 • Concerts at the Park — Visit the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, at 7 p.m. and enjoy live music by the Arcadia Dance Orchestra.
June 16 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, Kirkwood Public Library, Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guyz will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walker Park.
June 16 • Murder Mystery Trivia Night — Ages 21 and up are invited to the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, for trivia benefiting the PARC/Shupe Scholarship Fund at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $160 per table of eight. Sign up at kirkwoodparksandrec.org or by calling 314-822-5855.
June 16 • Route 66 Jazz Orchestra — The Route 66 Jazz Orchestra featuring Joe Weber and special guest Vince Martin will perform rock and pop favorites at the Kirkwood Park Amphitheater at 7 p.m.
June 16 • Steely Dan Tribute — The Strauss Studio Series presents JD Hughes at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. featuring the music of Steely Dan. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
June 17 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from the Southside Creole Playboys.
June 17 • Webster Groves Summer Night Street Dance — Head to the corner of Gore and Lockwood avenues in Old Webster from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and dance the night away to live music from “Ticket to the Beatles,” with special guest Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King. Bring your own lawn chair. No coolers.
June 17 • Intrigue — The Missouri Chamber Music Festival finishes its 13th season with illusions of antiquity at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more or purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/5a3eheb9.
June 17 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
June 17 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live music from RiverBend from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
June 17 • The Bosman Twins — The Strauss Studio Series presents a jazz performance by the Bosman Twins at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
June 18 • Fathers’ Day Car Show — Enjoy a day of lunch, shopping, cars and motorcycles at this family-friendly event in Kimmswick. There’s fun for the entire family, including a DJ and other activities. The car show is open to all makes and models. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com.
June 20 • Food Truck Tuesdays — Meet at the Royal Oak Pavilion, 900 Warson Woods Drive, to enjoy fare from food trucks and live music at 5 p.m.
June 20 • “Center Stage” — Opera Theatre of Saint Louis presents an electric event to shine a spotlight on rising opera stars at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, at 7:30 p.m. Visit opera-stl.org for tickets and more information.
June 22 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks, vendors and live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the festival pavilion in Wehner Park. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
June 22 • Adult Play Date — Adults 21 and up are invited to The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy food, beach-inspired drinks, outdoor games and live music in the front garden. Then, head inside to explore exhibits you remember as a kid and check out new attractions. Visit magichouse.org for tickets or more information.
June 22 • Kirkwood Summer Concert Series — Thursdays in June, enjoy live music at Kirkwood Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The musical act for June 22 is Barely Alive & Matsiko World Orphans Choir.
June 22 to 30 • “Beauty & The Beast” — The Muny in Forest Park presents this classic Disney musical to enchant the whole family. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
June 23 • HullabaZoo — Head over to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
June 23 • Tracer — The Strauss Studio Series presents music by Tracer featuring Joe Mancuso and Tom Byrne at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
June 24 • Youth Fishing Derby — Kids ages 3 through 12 are invited to the Des Peres Park fishing dock from 8 to 10 a.m. to enjoy morning fishing. Participate in the Longest Fish and Most Fish Caught contests. All participants must bring their own fishing rod and bait. Cost is $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents. Registration deadline is June 18. Register at tinyurl.com/6p72ctjc.
June 24 • Daylily Sale — Visit 6005 4th Street in Kimmswick for the annual daylily sale featuring nearly 1,200 freshly-dug and bagged plants. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until plants sell out. This is a great opportunity to purchase both new and older varieties not for sale in nurseries or garden centers. Visit gokimmswick.com for more information.
June 24 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live music from Hudson & the Hoo Doo Cats from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
June 24 • The Soulard Blues Band — The Strauss Studio Series presents a blues performance by The Soulard Blues Band at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
June 24 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 9:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
June 24 to 25 • Des Peres Park Campout — Campers of all ages are invited to Des Peres Park at 6 p.m. on June 24 to enjoy campsite set up, stargazing, a bonfire, s’mores and family programming. Camp for the night and enjoy a continental breakfast in the morning. Registration deadline is June 18. Register at tinyurl.com/6p72ctjc.
June 24 & 25 • Pond-o-Rama — The St. Louis Water Garden Society invites the public to the annual Pond-o-Rama water garden self-guided tour on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. Tickets are $20 for both days, with discounts for groups of 10 or more. The 23 gardens are located throughout the St. Louis metro area. For tickets, visit www.slwgs.org.
June 29 • Kirkwood Summer Concert Series — Thursdays in June, enjoy live music at Kirkwood Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The musical act for June 29 is The Hulapoppers.
June 30 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guyz will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Monfort Park.
JULY
July 1 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from Mississippi Crossing.
July 1 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 9:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
July 1 & 2 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Just In Time on July 1. Soulard Island Dudes is scheduled for July 2.
July 1 to 4 • Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival & BBQ — The annual Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival and BBQ will take place on the grounds of Eden Seminary at the corner of Lockwood and Bompart. Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2; 5 to 11 p.m. on Monday, July 3; and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Enjoy carnival rides, food and live music.
July 3 • Children’s Pet Parade — Bring your dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or other pets to the Webster Groves Recreation Complex gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. This good-natured competition is open to children ages 15 and under. Compete in the categories of best trick, pet/owner look-alike, best float and best pet joke. Pre-register for the competition at tinyurl.com/3h2zf869.
July 3 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Janson Gates Band.
July 4 • Community Days Parade — The annual Webster Groves Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. starting at Lockwood and Selma avenues. The parade will end at Elm and Glendale. Roads will close at 9 a.m.
July 4 • Freedom Festival — Join in on the patriotic fun at the annual Fourth of July celebration at Kirkwood Park. Enjoy fireworks, food trucks and music starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks start after sunset, approximately 9:20 p.m.
July 4 • Independence Day Fireworks — Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m. at Memorial Field in Webster Groves. Tarps, blankets and chairs placed before July 4 may be removed and claimed at the Webster Groves Rec Center.
July 4 • Light Up The Sky Luau — From 7 to 10:30 p.m., celebrate Independence Day at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center, 111 S. Geyer Road. Regular admission price includes dinner, dessert, games and a view of the fireworks from the pool.
June 5 to 11 • “Chess” — The Muny in Forest Park presents a dazzling pop rock show centered on the world chess championship. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
July 6 to 23 • “The Nerd” — Moonstone Theatre Company presents “The Nerd” at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. For tickets and times, visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com or call 314-534-1111.
July 7 • HullabaZoo — Head to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 7 & 8 • “The Turn of the Screw” — Not all secrets stay in the grave in Union Avenue Opera’s opener for its 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
July 8 • Missouri Liars Contest — The Webster Groves Masonic Temple, 12 E. Lockwood Ave., will host the ninth annual Missouri Liars Contest. Contestants from all over the state and beyond will tell stories and be judged by experts. Enjoy storytelling and participate in workshops. Free and open to the public. Learn more at www.mo-tell.org.
July 8 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 6:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
July 8 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Ticket to the Beatles from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
July 8 & 9 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Retro Nerds on July 8. Gypsysoul is scheduled for July 9.
July 13 • Dive In Movie — Head to the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center, 7407 Sutherland Ave., and enjoy an outdoor movie while swimming under the stars. The event starts at 8:15 p.m. and features the popular film “Luca.” Free to all pass holders.
July 14 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Loewnau Park.
July 14 • HullabaZoo — Head to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 14 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers to a free concert from That 80’s Band at Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No glass bottles.
July 14 & 15 • “The Turn of the Screw” — Not all secrets stay in the grave in Union Avenue Opera’s opener for its 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
July 15 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from the Sadie Hawkins Day Band.
July 15 • Sidewalk Sale — Head to Downtown Kirkwood for the annual Sidewalk Sale at 10 a.m. to shop for bargains from numerous participating stores.
July 15 • Peach Festival — Celebrate everything peachy and enjoy live music by the Sadie Hawkins Day Band at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market beginning at 10 a.m. The market is located in the heart of downtown Kirkwood, just east of the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 150 E. Argonne Drive.
July 15 • Gazebo Artists Market — Head to Gazebo Park in Old Orchard, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., to shop unique pieces from local artists from 3 to 7 p.m.
July 15 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
July 15 & 16 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Retro Boogie on July 15. Billy Peek Band is scheduled for July 16.
June 15 to 21 • “West Side Story” — The Muny in Forest Park presents an enduring musical about love an endurance. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
July 16 • Kirkwood Day at Busch Stadium — Gather the family for a day at the ball park to watch the Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals. Game time is 1:15 p.m. Discounted ticket prices are $27 for residents and $32 for non-residents. Tickets include entrance to the game, a hot dog, soda and a giveaway. Kids ages 15 and under will also be able to run the bases after the game! Call 314-822-5855 or visit kirkwoodparksandrec.org to purchase tickets.
July 18 • Food Truck Tuesdays — Meet at the public at Royal Oak Pavilion, 900 Warson Woods Drive, to enjoy fare from food trucks and live music at 5 p.m.
July 20 • Concerts at the Park — Visit the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, at 7 p.m. and enjoy live music by Lady J. Huston.
July 21 to Aug. 20 • “Clue” — Stages St. Louis presents this classic “whodunnit” mystery at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit stagesstlouis.org for tickets and more information.
July 22 • Steeplechase Walk — Learn about seven churches in North Webster beginning at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at Old Community Baptist Church, 238 W. Kirkham Ave.
July 22 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Southside Creole Playboys from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
July 22 & 23 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Wildfire on July 22. Lone Rangers is scheduled for July 23.
July 23 • Kids Fishing Derby — This family event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park. Prizes awarded for heaviest fish, longest fish, most caught and smallest fish. Bring your own pole, bait and tackle. Ages 16 and up require a current Missouri fishing license. Cost is $8 for residents, and $10 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required at kirkwoodparksandrec.org or in person at the Kirkwood Community Center.
July 23 • Cardboard Catamaran Cup — Kids ages 7 and up are invited to the Lodge Des Peres outdoor pool, 1050 Des Peres Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to put their best boat building skills to the test. Paddles and life jackets provided. Proper swim attire required. Prizes awarded for top three contenders, plus the Submarine Award and Ingenuity Award. Cost is $21. Registration deadline is July 8. Register at tinyurl.com/6p72ctjc.
June 25 to 31 • “Little Shop of Horrors” — The Muny in Forest Park presents this comedy for the heart of summer. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
July 27 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks, vendors and live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the festival pavilion in Wehner Park. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
July 28 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fillmore Park.
July 28 • HullabaZoo — Head to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 28 • Crystal Lady “Unplugged” — The Strauss Studio Series presents a rock performance by Crystal Lady with Joe Mancuso and Dave Black at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
July 28 • Star Wars Night — Young Padawans are invited to The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, to dress like their favorite Star Wars character! Time is TBA. Visit magichouse.org for tickets or more information.
July 28 & 29 • “Don Pasquale” — Take a trip back to 19th century Rome for an uproarious screwball comedy in Union Avenue Opera’s 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
July 29 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from the Fox Creek Band.
June 29 • Hard Bop Messengers — The Strauss Studio Series presents a jazz performance by the Hard Bop Messengers at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets at tinyurl.com/rm94jxhr.
July 29 & 30 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Soulard Blues Band on July 29. Tyler Dale + CO is scheduled for July 30.
AUGUST
Aug. 1 • Shrewsbury National Night Out — Join the Shrewsbury Parks Department and show appreciation for fire and police personnel at the festival pavilion in Wehner Park. Enjoy food, games and more from 6 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 4 • HullabaZoo — Head to the Saint Louis Zoo for free live entertainment, themed food and drink specials, educational activities and unique animal showcases from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 & 5• “Don Pasquale” — Take a trip back to 19th century Rome for an uproarious screwball comedy in Union Avenue Opera’s 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Aug. 4 to 10 • “Rent” — The Muny in Forest Park presents a story of strength, revolution and survival. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
Aug. 5 & 6 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Leslie Craig Duo on Aug. 5. Musicology is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Aug. 11 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Avery Park.
Aug. 11 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers to a free concert from Borderline at Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No glass bottles.
Aug. 12 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from Tom Karleskint.
Aug. 12 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Rosewood from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 12 & 13 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Up All Night on Aug. 12. Billy Peek Band is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Aug. 14 to 20 • “Sister Act” — The Muny in Forest Park presents a heavenly musical based on the smash hit film. Visit muny.org for tickets and more information.
Aug. 15 • Food Truck Tuesdays — Meet at the public at Royal Oak Pavilion, 900 Warson Woods Drive, to enjoy fare from food trucks and live music at 5 p.m.
Aug. 17 • Concerts at the Park — Visit the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, at 7 p.m. and enjoy live music. Performer is TBA.
Aug. 18 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department, and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Meacham Memorial Park.
Aug. 18 & 19 • “Ragtime” — Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this historic, hopeful tale weaves together three distinctly American stories in Union Avenue Opera’s final show of its 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Aug. 19 • Squirmy, Slimy, Scaly, Slithery Creatures Kids Love — Get up close and personal with reptiles big and small at The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Engagement sessions will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Free with museum admission.
Aug. 19 • Gazebo Artists Market — Head to Gazebo Park in Old Orchard, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., to shop unique pieces from local artists from 3 to 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by FanFare.
Aug. 19 • Making Music Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Tim Cunningham from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 25 & 26 • “Ragtime” — Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this historic, hopeful tale weaves together three distinctly American stories in Union Avenue Opera’s final show of its 29th season. All performances start at 8 p.m. and are held at the historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 N. Union Blvd. Visit unionavenueopera.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Aug. 26 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from Ribtip & Rogers.
Aug. 26 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 6:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Aug. 26 & 27 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Retro Nerds on Aug. 26. Hay Days is scheduled for Aug. 27.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2 • World Peace Concert — Celebrate peace, love and understanding at the Webster Groves Garden Cafe, 117 E. Lockwood Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sept. 2 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Sept. 2 & 3 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Hollywood 5 on Sept. 2. Watch fireworks and listen to Almost Famous on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3 • MOSL Summer Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents works by Strauss II, Grieg, Bizet, James Reese Europe, Leroy Anderson and Saint-Saëns at Kirkwood City Hall, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 4 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food, fireworks and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Shot Gun Creek Band.
Sept. 5 to 24 • “The Lehman Trilogy” — The Rep presents an epic tale of one family’s pursuit of the American Dream at the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. Visit repstl.org for tickets and more information.
Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 • “Million Dollar Quartet” — Stages St. Louis presents the story of a legendary music recording session at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit stagesstlouis.org for tickets and more information.
Sept. 9 • Tunes @ 10 — Visit the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market at 10 a.m. for live music from Rewind.
Sept. 9 • Party in the Park — Kick off the Kirkwood Greentree Festival with a party at Kirkwood Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, music, the Bubble Bus and more.
Sept. 9 & 10 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy music by Soulard Blues Band on Sept. 9. The Rock Opera Band is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Sept. 15 to 17 • Kirkwood Greentree Festival — The Kirkwood Greentree Festival returns for 2023 at Kirkwood Park. Enjoy shopping, food and fun. Hours are Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sept. 16 • Kirkwood Greentree Parade — The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave., and ends at the Kirkwood Community Center.
Sept. 16 • Gazebo Artists Market — Head to Gazebo Park in Old Orchard, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., to shop unique pieces from local artists from 3 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Sept. 16 • Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival — Save the date! The Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival returns to the Old Webster area on Saturday, Sept. 16. Time and details TBA.
Sept. 17 • One Webster Community Potluck Supper — Enjoy a dinner party with the community on one long table in front of Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 • Food Truck Tuesdays — Meet at the Royal Oak Pavilion, 900 Warson Woods Drive, to enjoy fare from food trucks and live music at 5 p.m.
Sept. 23 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Sept. 30 • Outdoor Concert — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, for an outdoor concert by Rock Opera from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 7:30 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Sept. 30 • Pickleball Tournament — Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host its second annual pickleball tournament, with all proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. Time and details TBA. For more information or to sign up, visit digitalstrike.com.
Oct. 1 • Porchfest — Enjoy this annual fun, walkable live music event from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. This year’s event is in the South Webster neighborhood.
Oct. 14 • Fall Harvest Concert — Head to Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park for music by Diesel Island at 2 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free and open to the public.
Oct. 21 • Soccer @ 9 Mile Garden — Enjoy food trucks and a wide selection of draft beer while watching the STL City SC match at 8 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road.
Oct. 28 • Webster Grooves — Enjoy an all-community dance party inside the Webster Groves Masonic Temple, 12 E. Lockwood Ave., from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. featuring dance band Arvell & Company.