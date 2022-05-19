May
May 20 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m. enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys.
May 20 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks and live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the corner of Hazel and Wilshusen. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
May 20 • Third Friday — Celebrate St. Louis creativity from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Delmar Maker District. Explore shops, learn something new and sample local fare. This Friday will celebrate the current exhibition, “Casey Whittier: Other Ways of Knowing.”
May 21 • Plein Air Painting Competition — This annual competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. Observe professional and amateur plein air painters as they paint vehicles and nature before your eyes. Regular museum admission applies.
May 21 • Pumpers & Pistons — Celebrate Armed Forces Day at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., see pieces of history, rescue dogs and live demonstrations. Watch a firetruck pump water out of the lake and make a huge fountain in the air, look inside a medical helicopter from the children’s hospital, and check out trucks, police cars and military vehicles. Regular museum admission applies.
May 21-22 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission is free. This weekend, enjoy skewered chicken wings with Golden Road Mango Cart, and Salsiccia Sliders paired with Stella Artois. Jason Nelson performs on Friday, May 20, and Billy Peek is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.
May 21 • Hobo Cane @ Sappington House — From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy an outdoor concert of Latin fusion music at the Thomas Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road. Cost is $20 for adults, free for children. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 chances will be on sale. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Parking available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
May 22 • South Grand Makers Pop Up — Celebrate the creativity of the South Grand neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd. Vendors will offer a variety of handmade jewelry and artwork.
May 22 • Early Ford Car Show — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Early Ford Car Show on the upper lot near Entrance 2. See cool cars and hear a steel drum performer. Regular museum admission applies.
May 22 • MOSL Strings Pop Up Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents works by Britten, Victor Herbert and Vaughn Williams at 598 N. Taylor Ave. in Kirkwood at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.
May 25 - June 26 • “The Karate Kid: The Musical” — Stages St. Louis and the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., present the pre-Broadway world premiere of this musical based on the famous 1984 film “The Karate Kid.” The show runs through June 26. For tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org.
May 25 • Night at the Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy this exclusive, limited-attendance evening at the Saint Louis Zoo. Cost is $25 for zoo members and $30 for non-members. Admission includes rides on the Conservation Carousel and Zooline railroad, entry into Dinoroarus and Stingrays at Carribbean Cove, two drink tickets and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stlzoo.org.
May 27 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from The Red Jackets.
May 27-29 • Art Outside Festival — Independent local brewery Schlafly Beer’s popular art festival returns at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, 7260 Southwest Ave. The festival runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 27; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. Shop among more than 60 local artists and enjoy festival food and Schlafly beers. For more information, visit www.schlafly.com.
May 27-29 • Grant’s Farm Summer Nights — Visit Grant’s Farm, 7385 Grant Road, for music, food and fun starting at 4 p.m. Free admission. Kick off the summer this weekend with food and music, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. FanFare will perform on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28. The Well Hungarians will perform on Sunday, May 29. For more information, visit grantsfarm.com.
May 28 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Mississippi Crossing at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, 150 E. Argonne Drive.
May 29 • “Celebrations & Memorials” — The St. Louis Chamber Chorus performs works by Hungarian master Zoltan Kodaly at First Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Adams Ave. in Kirkwood, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.chamberchorus.org/tickets.
June
June 2 • Downtown Kirkwood Summer Music Series — Visit Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a live musical performance by Rock Opera.
June 3 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4-7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from the Gaslight Squares.
June 3 • MOSL Strings Pop Up Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents “Around the World” featuring works by Sousa, Bernstein, King, Grainger, Hanssen and more, at the intersection of Bompart and Lockwood in Webster Groves at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public.
June 3 • Gateway City Big Band @ Sappington House — From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy an outdoor concert of cool, jazzy sounds at the Thomas Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road. Cost is $20 for adults, and free for children. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 chances will be on sale. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
June 3 • Classical Cocktails — Join Classic 107.3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Music School of Webster University — Maria Hall, 535 Garden Ave in Webster Groves. Enjoy crafted cocktails, culinary creations, music courtesy of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis and conversation with friends. Tickets are $95 per person and include the musical performance, appetizers, two cocktails and on-site parking. Make reservations online at classic1073.org/classical-cocktails.
June 3 & 4 • St. Peterfest — Visit Saint Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood, 243 W. Argonne Drive, for the return of this family-friendly event featuring rides, games, prizes, food, drinks, music and fun. The festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. For more information, visit stpeterkirkwood.org.
June 3-5 • Webster Arts Fair — The Webster Arts Fair returns to the grounds of Eden Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood Ave., from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 3; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Shop art from artists representing 15 different states, enjoy music from local bands, enjoy fare from food vendors, and participate in demonstrations and hands-on arts activities. No pets or coolers allowed. Admission is free. For more information, visit websterartsfair.com.
June 4 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Salt of the Earth at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
June 4 • “Chocolat” — Ballet 314 presents this narrated children’s ballet for all ages. “Chocolate” tells the tale of a dog, a human, and the adventure that binds them together. Performances will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit ballet314.aplos.org for tickets.
June 4 • Strawberry Festival — Sample strawberry treats and enjoy a strawberry boutique at the Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave. in Kirkwood, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
June 4 & 5 • Strawberry Festival — Visit Kimmswick on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, for the annual Strawberry Festival featuring the popular original Kimmswick Strawberry Jam. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This year’s festival will feature over 200 craft, food and corporate booths, and all the town’s shops and restaurants will be open and selling strawberry-themed items. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com.
June 4-18 • Crafting-A-Future — Enjoy the newest show at Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., featuring work from the Crafting-A-Future program, a portfolio development mentorship that provides education in craft media to St. Louis metro area students. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
June 5 • Bells Concert — The Gateway Ringers, a St. Louis-based community handbell ensemble, is celebrating its 25th season with a free concert and light reception at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn Ave., at 4 p.m.
June 5 • Preserving What’s Wright — A 21st birthday party and fundraiser for the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will feature gourmet grill by Cafe Napoli, Wright-inspired cocktails and mocktails by The Wandering Sidecar Bar, tours of the house, games, an auction and more. For tickets, visit ebsworthpark.org.
June 9 • Downtown Kirkwood Summer Music Series — Visit Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a live musical performance by Matt Jordan.
June 10 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, Kirkwood Public Library, Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walker Park.
June 10 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Griffin and the Gargoyles.
June 10 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers and kick back to the sounds of Rockin’ Chair at Des Peres Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. No glass bottles allowed.
June 10-19 • “Singin’ In The Rain” — The Kirkwood Theatre Guild brings this classic musical to the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood Park. Visit www.ktg-onstage.org to see show times and purchase tickets.
June 11 • Cars & Guitars Route 66 Festival — Visit Downtown Kirkwood for this annual musical event. From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., head to the fire station at 137 W. Argonne Drive for the “Carbs and Guitars” pancake breakfast fundraiser. Tickets $10. From 2 to 5 p.m., the Kirkwood School of Rock House Band plays in Ken Connor Park. Live music continues in Downtown Kirkwood from 4:30 to 11 p.m. with a lineup of local bands. From 4 to 11 p.m., enjoy a margarita and beer garden at Mission Taco Joint. From 5 to 9 p.m., check out the vintage car show.
June 11 • “Painting A Summertime Past” Garden & Home Open House — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy summer beauty in the flower and herbal gardens and tour the historic Thomas Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road. Dramatic recitations will be performed in the parlor. Free seed exchange and plants for sale. Plein air artists will paint on site. The Missouri Fiddlers will perform old-time favorites. Refreshments will be served. Cost is $5 for adults, and $1 for children under 12. For more information, visit historicsaintlouis.org.
June 11 • Rock Opera @ Sappington House — From 5 to 8 p.m., enjoy an outdoor concert of greatest rock hits of the sixties, seventies and eighties at the Thomas Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road. Cost is $20 for adults, and free for children. Mystery gift card boxes and 50/50 chances will be for sale. Food and drink available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Parking at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
June 13-19 • “Chicago” — The Muny’s 104th season kicks off with this Tony Award-winning musical. Visit muny.org for tickets.
June 16 • South Grand Dine Around — From 5 to 10 p.m., enjoy food selections from all over the South Grand corridor, with 14 countries represented in five blocks. Ticket books are $30 online or $35 the day of event. Free event parking at 3500 Hartford. Visit southgrand.org for more information.
June 16 • Downtown Kirkwood Summer Music Series — Visit Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a live musical performance by Power Play.
June 18 • “Ancestors In The Attic” — From 8:30 a.m. to noon, take a class on genealogy basics at The Thomas Sappington House Museum, 1015 Sappington Road, followed by an intermediate class by a genealogy specialist from 1 to 4 p.m. Reservations required by June 9. Email mjmahl3224@hotmail.com or call 314-323-6378. Cost is $10. Parking at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue.
June 18 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Salt of the Earth at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
June 18 • Remembering Dr. Drake — The Webster Groves School District community is invited to a celebration of life for Lee Drake, longtime teacher and chairman of the high school’s art department, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the McPherson Room at Llywelyn’s Pub, 17 Moody Ave. in Webster Groves.
June 18 • Old Webster Summer Night Street Dance — This annual event runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on North Gore from Lockwood, and north to the railroad crossing in Old Webster. Put on your dancing shoes, grab carry out from an Old Webster eatery, and dance the night away. Baker Symes plays selections from James Taylor from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Ticket to the Beatles takes the stage at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
June 18 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Joanna Serenko in Kirkwood Park, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.
June 19 • South Grand Makers Pop Up — Celebrate the creativity of the South Grand neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd. Vendors will offer a variety of handmade jewelry and artwork.
June 19 • Fathers’ Day Car Show — Enjoy a day of lunch, shopping, and cars and motorcycles at this family-friendly event in Kimmswick. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com.
June 22-28 • “Camelot” — The Muny’s 104th season continues with this powerful, enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue. Visit muny.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
June 22 • Night at the Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy this exclusive, limited-attendance evening at the Saint Louis Zoo. Cost is $25 for zoo members, and $30 for non-members. Tickets include rides on the Conservation Carousel and Zooline railroad, entry into Dinoroarus and Stingrays at Carribbean Cove, two drinks and more. Visit stlzoo.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
June 23 • Downtown Kirkwood Summer Music Series — Visit Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a live musical performance by School of Rock Kirkwood House Band.
June 24 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Monfort Park.
June 24 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a fun summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Midnight Piano Band.
June 25 • Youth Fishing Derby — Dust off that rod and reel and come to the Des Peres Park dock to participate in this tournament for children ages 3-12. There will be contests for most fish caught in each age division and longest fish. Bring your own pole and bait. Registration deadline is June 19. Entry is $7 for residents, $10 for non-residents. Check in begins at 7:30 a.m., fishing is 8 to 10 a.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/mmj7fxaw.
June 25 • Daylily Sale — Visit 6005 4th Street in Kimmswick for the annual daylily sale featuring nearly 1,200 freshly-dug and bagged plants. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until plants sell out. Visit gokimmswick.com for more information.
June 25 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax, and enjoy live tunes from the St. Louis Wind Symphony in Kirkwood Park, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.
June 30 • Downtown Kirkwood Summer Music Series — Visit Station Plaza from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for a live musical performance by Hulapoppers.
July
July 1 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Ticket to the Beatles.
July 1 • Children’s Pet Parade — Bring out your dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, iguanas or other pet to the Webster Groves Recreation Complex gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. This good-natured competition is open to kids 15 and under. Compete in the categories of best trick, pet/owner look-alike, best float and best pet joke. Pre-register for the competition at tinyurl.com/5n3vxh56.
July 2 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Mississippi Crossing at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
July 4 • Community Days Parade — The annual Webster Groves Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a.m. starting at Lockwood and Selma avenues. The parade will end at Elm and Glendale. Roads will close at 9 a.m.
July 4 • Freedom Festival — Join in on the patriotic fun at the annual Fourth of July celebration at Kirkwood Park. Food trucks will begin serving at 5 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks start after sunset. Rain date is July 5.
July 4 • Light Up The Sky Luau — From 7 to 10:30 p.m., celebrate Independence Day at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center, 111 S. Geyer Road. Regular admission price includes catering from Sugarfire BBQ, dessert, games and a view of the fireworks.
July 4 • Independence Day Fireworks — Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. at Memorial Field in Webster Groves. Tarps, blankets and chairs placed before July 4 may be removed and claimed at the Webster Groves Rec Center.
July 5-13 • “Mary Poppins” — The Muny’s 104th season continues with this Disney-inspired musical. Visit muny.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
July 8 - Aug 27 • Artists-In-Residence Exhibition — Enjoy the newest show at Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., featuring work from 2021 Artists-in-Residence Vaughn Davis Jr., Lizzy Martinez and Janie Stamm.
July 8 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Vote for Pedro.
July 8 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks and live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the corner of Hazel and Wilshusen. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
July 8 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers and kick back to the sounds of Borderline at Des Peres Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Overflow parking available at the Edward Jones Building, 12555 Manchester Road. No glass bottles.
July 8-16 • “Eugene Onegin” — Union Avenue Opera’s 28th season kicks off with Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin,” based on the novel by Alexander Pushkin. Shows begin at 8 p.m. at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. Call 314-361-2881 or visit unionavenueopera.org for tickets.
July 9 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax, and enjoy live tunes from RiverBend from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
July 15 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loewnau Park.
July 15 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Whiskey Morning.
July 16 • Peach Festival — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy everything peachy and live music by Back Page Agenda at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
July 16-17 • Quilt Show — View 175 handmade quilts on display at the Saint Louis Modern Quilt Guild Quilt Show at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Suggested donation for admission is $7. Ages 5 and under are free. Visit stlmqg.blogspot.com for more information.
July 16-22 • “Sweeney Todd” — The Muny’s 104th season continues with the Muny premiere of this musical thriller. Visit muny.org for more information and and to purchase tickets.
July 22 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Soulard Blues Band.
July 22 - Aug. 21 • “In The Heights” — Stages St. Louis presents this Tony Award-winning musical at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit stagesstlouis.org for more information and tickets.
July 23 • Kid’s Fishing Derby — This family event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park. Prizes awarded for heaviest fish, longest fish, most caught and smallest fish. Bring your own pole, bait and tackle. Pre-registration required by calling 314-984-5855, online at www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org, or in person at the Kirkwood Community Center.
July 23 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax, and enjoy live tunes from Serapis from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
July 24 • South Grand Makers Pop Up — Celebrate the creativity of the South Grand neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd. Vendors will offer a variety of handmade jewelry and artwork.
July 25-31 • “Legally Blonde: The Musical” — The Muny’s 104th season continues with this musical based on the smash hit movie. Visit muny.org for information and tickets.
July 27 • Night at the Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to enjoy this exclusive, limited-attendance evening at the Saint Louis Zoo. Cost is $25 for zoo members, and $30 for non-members. Tickets include rides on the Conservation Carousel and Zooline railroad, entry into Dinoroarus and Stingrays at Carribbean Cove, two drinks and more. Visit stlzoo.org for details and tickets.
July 29 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fillmore Park.
July 29 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Garden Party.
July 29 - Aug. 6 • “Falstaff” — Union Avenue Opera’s 28th season continues with Verdi’s comic opera “Falstaff.” Shows begin at 8 p.m. at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. Call 314-361-2881 or visit unionavenueopera.org for tickets.
July 30 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Rewind at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
August
Aug. 3-9 • “The Color Purple” — The Muny’s 104th season continues with the Muny debut of this musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Visit muny.org for more details and tickets.
Aug. 5 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Fanfare.
Aug. 12 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Avery Park.
Aug. 12 • Jungle Boogie — Tune in for a wild summer at the Saint Louis Zoo. From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy food, drinks and free, family-friendly music from Butch Wax and the Hollywoods.
Aug. 12 • Des Peres Summer Concert Series — Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers and kick back to the sounds of FatPocket at Des Peres Park from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Overflow parking available at the Edward Jones Building, 12555 Manchester Road. No glass bottles allowed.
Aug. 12-18 • “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — The Muny’s 104th season comes to a close with this beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Visit muny.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
Aug. 13 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local group Sadie Hawkins Day Band at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
Aug. 13 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from Ross Bell Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 13 • Pickleball Tournament — Digital Strike, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., will host its inaugural pickleball tournament, with all proceeds benefiting the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation. Time and details TBA. For more information or to sign up, visit digitalstrike.com/pickleball-tournament.
Aug. 19 • Hot Dog Dayz Of Summer — The Kirkwood Police Department, the Kirkwood Public Library, the Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department and the Gym Guys will serve up a hot dog lunch and games for kids and their parents from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meacham Memorial Park.
Aug. 19 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the sounds of jazz performer Kasimu Taylor in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 19-27 • “A Little Night Music” — Union Avenue Opera’s 28th season closes with “A Little Night Music” by Stephen Sondheim. Shows begin at 8 p.m. at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. Call 314-361-2881 or visit unionavenueopera.org for tickets or more information.
Aug. 21 • South Grand Makers Pop Up — Celebrate the creativity of the South Grand neighborhood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd. Vendors will offer a variety of handmade jewelry and artwork.
Aug. 26 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks and live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the corner of Hazel and Wilshusen. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Aug. 26 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the sounds of blues musicians Sharon Bear Group in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 26 - Sept. 28 • The Rep Presents “House Of Joy” — The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis kicks off its 56th season with this swashbuckling fantasy by Madhuri Shekar, running Aug. 26 to Sept. 18, at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves. Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now. Visit www.repstl.org for more information.
Aug. 27 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy live music from local band Southside Creole Playboys at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
Aug. 27 • Making Music 2022 Concert Series — Sit back, relax, and enjoy live tunes from Southside Creole Playboys from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park. Free and open to the public.
Aug. 28 • MOSL Strings Pop-Up Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents “Cartoon Classics” featuring Beethoven, PDQ Bach, Brahms, Rossinin, Strauss and Dvora, at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood parking lot, 100 E. Adams, at 6:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
September
Sept. 2 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the sounds of classic outlaw country group Diesel Island in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 3 • MOSL Strings Pop-Up Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents “Around the World” featuring works by Sousa, Bernstein, King, Grainger, Hanssen and more, at Kirkwood City Hall, 139 Kirkwood Road, at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 4 • MOSL Strings Pop-Up Concert — The Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis presents “Cartoon Classics” featuring Beethoven, PDQ Bach, Brahms, Rossinin, Strauss and Dvora, at Des Peres City Hall, 12325 Manchester Road, at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 9 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the sounds of hot club/gypsy jazz group Dizzy Atmosphere in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 9 - Oct. 9 • “A Chorus Line” — Stages St. Louis presents this Tony Award-winning musical at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Visit stagesstlouis.org for more information and tickets.
Sept. 10 • Tunes @ 10 — Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy music from local group Fox Creek Band at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market.
Sept. 16 - Oct. 29 • Frankie Toan: Strange Familiars — Enjoy the newest show at Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., featuring the last six years of work by artist Frankie Toan.
Sept. 16 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the sounds of Grateful Dead cover band Jake’s Leg in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Sept. 23 • Shrewsbury Nights — Enjoy food trucks and live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wehner Pavilion at the corner of Hazel and Wilshusen. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.
Sept. 23 • Old Orchard Gazebo Music Series — Enjoy the waning days of summer listening to the rock classics by Broken Hipsters in Gazebo Park, 8180 Big Bend Blvd., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
October
Oct. 8 • Fall Harvest Concert — Bring your own lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy sixties and seventies Americana and country rock by Rosewood at Walker Lake in Kirkwood Park at 2 p.m.