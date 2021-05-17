MAY
May 14 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, to take a closer look at the museum’s historic artifacts. Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. and learn about The Aerotrain, a sleek, futuristic passenger train. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
May 15 • Bike Through History —Beginning at 10 a.m., hit Grant’s Trail at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (adjacent to Grant’s Farm) and bike to the Historic Sappington House. The 4-mile roundtrip includes a complimentary tour of Thomas Sappington’s home. Free. Reservations are required; call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.
May 15 • Full-Day Scouting Launch — Current scouts and those interested in learning more about Cub Scouts (ages 5-10) are invited to a full day of scouting activities. Events will include gun safety demonstrations, archery, hikes on the Bobcat trail and STEM demonstrations and activities. Visit stlbsa.org for times and locations.
May 21 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, to take a closer look at the museum’s historic artifacts. Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. and learn about St. Louis’ rich history of cars and car manufacturing. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
May 22 • Virtual Book Discussion With John Green — Bestselling author John Green will discuss his newest book, “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” in a private online event at 1 p.m. The event is presented by Left Bank Books, Joseph Beth Booksellers, Seminary Co-op Bookstore and 57th Street Books. Midwest author Ashley C. Ford will host. Tickets required. For tickets, visit www.left-bank.com/john-green-ticket.
May 22 • Friends Of Webster Groves Public Library Presents Dea Hoover —Join author Dea Hoover on a scavenger hunt through St. Louis. Hoover will discuss her new book, “STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’ Hidden Treasures,” at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., at 1 p.m.
May 22 • Women’s Self Defense Workshop — Develop safe habits, learn how predators think and how to defend yourself during this workshop from 4-6 p.m. at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. Cost is $20 per person. For more details or to register, visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org.
May 22 • Snores ‘n Smores — Grab your gear a for an overnight adventure in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road. Enjoy a campfire, hayride, night hike and stargazing with the whole family. Bring camping gear. Hot dogs, soft drinks, and s’mores provided. Check-in and tent setup begins at 5 p.m. Dinner and activities begin at 6 p.m. Lights out at 10 p.m. Breakfast the next day from 7-8 a.m. Pre-registration required. Cost is $15. For more information or to register, visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org.
May 22 • Outdoor Concert — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, for Latin fusion music with Javier Mendoza and Hobo Cane, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults, free for children under 12. Price includes 50/50 chances and mystery gift card boxes. Food and drink will be on sale at The Barn restaurant. Bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more details, visit historicsappingtonhouse.org or call 314-822-8171.
May 22 • Movie At The Amphitheater — Enjoy a free movie under the stars at 8 p.m. at the Kirkwood Amphitheater, 111 S. Geyer Road. Bring a blanket and food/beverage — no glass bottles.
May 22-June 20 • Opera Theatre of Saint Louis — This year’s season begins with “Gianni Schicchi,” May 22-June 11, at a new outdoor setting adjacent to the Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road. “Highway 1, U.S.A.” runs May 29-June 17, followed by “La Voix Humaine” from June 5-20, “New Works, Bold Voices Lab” from June 10-18, Juneteenth Celebration “I Dream A World” on June 15, and young artist showcase “Center Stage” on June 19 & 20. For details and tickets, visit opera-stl.org/2021-festival-season.
May 23 • Learn To Tap — Have fun on stage with Michelle Westerman of Shine Bright Dance Project. Children 7-12 are invited to the main stage of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Parents are invited to attend a short performance before the conclusion of the workshop. No dance experience required. Tap shoes encouraged, but not required. Cost is $25 per resident, $30 per non-resident. Sign up at www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org or call 314-822-5855.
May 26 • Maplewood Summer Concert Series —Enjoy live music by Trilogy, with a guest appearance by Bob Kuban, at Ryan Hummert Park, 2400 Sutton Blvd., from 6-8 p.m. Free. Food and drink available. Bring lawn chairs or blanket.
May 27 • End Of School Year Nerf War — Show your sharpshooting skills at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road. Register as a team or as a single player to be placed on a team. Players must be 6-10 years old and provide their own Nerf gun, protective eye wear and face covering. Darts provided. Registration is required and closes on May 26. Cost is $25 for residents, $31 for non-residents. For more information or to register, visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org.
May 27 • Night At The Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo from 5-8:30 p.m. Enjoy exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Cost is $25 for Saint Louis Zoo members, and $30 for non-members. Advanced tickets required. For more information or tickets, visit www.stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.
May 28 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, to take a closer look at the museum’s historic artifacts. Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. and learn about The Daniel Nason, the oldest steam locomotive in the museum’s collection. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
May 31 • Memorial Day Celebration — The Sappington-Concord Historical Society will return to St. Lucas United Church of Christ this year, “on the green” at 11735 Denny Road, to host the biggest, little annual Memorial Day celebration in South County. The annual family-friendly celebration begins at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public. Guests must observe all St. Louis County COVID-19 guidelines. For more information, visit www.schs.ws.
JUNE
June 2 • Kirkwood Public Library Presents Dea Hoover — Join author Dea Hoover on a scavenger hunt through St. Louis. Hoover will discuss her new book, “STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’ Hidden Treasures,” at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., at 7 p.m.
June 5 • Outdoor Concert — Visit the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road, for classic rock with the Skylark Brothers, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults, free for children under 12. Price includes 50/50 chances and mystery gift card boxes. Food and drink will be on sale at The Barn restaurant. Bring lawn chairs. Parking is available at Crestwood Elementary School and in the overflow lot off Reco Avenue. For more information, visit historicsappingtonhouse.org or call 314-822-8171.
June 5-6 • Strawberry Festival — Visit historic Kimmswick for the annual Strawberry Festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be over 200 craft, food, vendor and corporate booths, plus shops and restaurants selling strawberry-themed goods. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com.
June 6 • Preserving What’s Wright — Join the Frank Lloyd Wright House from 5-6 p.m. virtually for the annual benefit tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright. Tickets include an online auction, birthday festivities and more. For more details and tickets, visit ebsworthpark.org/preserving-whats-wright.
June 9 • Parties In The Park — Parties in the Park is back in a new location at Shaw Park, 27 S. Brentwood Blvd. in Clayton. Enjoy live music and beverages from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Parking is available at 10 N. Brentwood Blvd. and 8011 Bonhomme Ave. Visit partiesinthepark.org for more information.
June 10-27 • “Here Lies Henry” — The Midnight Company presents “Here Lies Henry” at the Kranzburg Black Box, 510 N. Grand Blvd., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m. Visit midnightcompany.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
June 12 • “Landscapes of Summertime Past” — Historic St. Louis presents a home and garden tour featuring 25 historic sites, museums and privately owned homes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For times, locations and prices, visit historicsaintlouis.org.
June 13 • Classical Cocktails — Classic 107.3 is sponsoring a virtual concert event from 5-6 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment streamed from the comfort of your home. Tickets are $220 per household and include dinner and cocktails for two. Proceeds benefit Classic 107.3. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit classic1073.org/classical-cocktails.
June 17 • Night At The Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo from 5-8:30 p.m. Enjoy exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Cost is $25 for St. Louis Zoo members, $30 for non-members. Advanced tickets required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.
June 19 • Broadway In A Day — Learn and perform two songs from a hit Broadway musical during this one-day youth workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert G. Reim Theater, 111 S. Geyer Road. A performance for family members will take place after the workshop. Cost is $30 for residents, $35 for non-residents. For more information or to register, visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org or call 314-822-5855.
June 19 • Bike Through History — Beginning at 10 a.m., hit Grant’s Trail at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (adjacent to Grant’s Farm) and bike to the Historic Sappington House. The 4-mile roundtrip includes a complimentary tour of Thomas Sappington’s home. Free. Reservations are required; call 314-842-1867 ext. 230.
June 20 • Father’s Day Car Show — Visit historic Kimmswick for the Father’s Day Car Show, which is open to all makes and models. Car registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a day of lunch, shopping and family-friendly activities. Admission is free. Visit gokimmswick.com for more information and or to pre-register.
June 23 • Maplewood Summer Concert Series — Enjoy live music by Three of a Perfect Pair at Ryan Hummert Park, 2400 Sutton Blvd., from 6-8 p.m. Free. Food and drink available. Bring lawn chairs or blanket.
June 26 • Youth Fishing Derby — Young anglers can dust off their rod and reel at Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road. Children ages 3-12 can enjoy fishing from 8-10 a.m. and participate in the Longest Fish Contest. All participants must provide their own fishing pole and bait. Registration deadline is June 20. Pre-registration required. Cost is $7 for residents, $10 for non-residents. For more information or to register, visit desperesmo.org.
June 26 • Third Annual Women’s Expo — Check out local businesses and participate in raffles at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop small and support Show Me Care Bags, which provides care bags free to cancer patients of all ages. Free.
June 26 • Young Entrepreneurs Arts & Crafts Fair — Young entrepreneurs ages 15 and younger can sell handmade goods at their very own booth in historic Kimmswick from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items can include art, photography, baked goods, hand-crafted items and services. Visit gokimmswick.com for more information or to register.
June 26 • Des Peres Park Campout —Visit Des Peres Park, 12325 Manchester Road, for a family campout from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Bonfire, s’mores, stargazing, activities and breakfast is included; participants must provide their own camping gear. Registration required, deadline is June 20. Free for residents, $15 for non-residents. Register online at desperesmo.org.
JULY
July 3-4 • Webster Groves Community Days — Celebrate the Fourth of July in Webster Groves with the annual Community Days parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, and a fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. For more information, visit webstergroves.org.
July 8 • Words and Wine Book Discussion — Pour yourself a glass of wine and join The Missouri Botanical Garden for a virtual book club from 7-8 p.m. This session’s topic is “The Botanist and the Vintner.” Event is free, but registration is required. Register online at missouribotanicalgarden.org.
July 9 • Steeplechase Walk — Join Webster Groves Family & Friends for the first ever Steeplechase Walk, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Old Community Baptist Church, 238 W. Kirkham Ave. Enjoy a 2.3-mile family-friendly route through North Webster, passing through all seven of its historic churches. Free. Donations accepted, as the organization raises money to award college scholarships.
July 14• Parties In The Park — Parties in the Park is back in a new location at Shaw Park, 27 S. Brentwood Blvd. in Clayton. Enjoy live music and beverages from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Parking is available at 10 N. Brentwood Blvd. and 8011 Bonhomme Ave. Visit partiesinthepark.org for more information.
July 15 • Night At The Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Cost is $25 for St. Louis Zoo members, $30 for non-members. Advanced tickets required. Visit www.stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo for tickets or more information.
July 16 • Burroak Baroque — Enjoy a music dance concert with traditional and modern interpretations by Margo and Walter Parks from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Larson Park in Webster Groves. Meet on the hill by the historic Liberty Tree near the dead end of Poplar Avenue off Oak Street. Free. BYO everything.
July 17 • Bike Through History —Beginning at 10 a.m., hit Grant’s Trail at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (adjacent to Grant’s Farm) and bike to the Historic Sappington House. The 4-mile roundtrip includes a complimentary tour of Thomas Sappington’s home. Free. Reservations required; call 314-842-1867, ext. 230.
July 23 • Mermaid Pool Party — Visit The Lodge Outdoor Pool, 1050 Des Peres Road, for an “Under The Sea Experience” for children ages 5-12 from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $26 for members (adult and child) and residents, $30 for non-residents. Register online at desperesmo.org.
AUGUST
Aug. 6-Sept. 5 • “Always...Patsy Cline” — The touching and true story of country music legend Patsy Cline and her friendship with Texas housewife Louise Seger is told through Louise’s heartfelt and often hilarious memories in “Always...Patsy Cline” presented by Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. For tickets and showtimes, visit tickets.stagesstlouis.org.
Aug. 7-8 • Chinese Culture Days — Learn about Chinese culture at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual celebration. Advanced tickets required. For more information about the weekend’s activities or to purchase tickets, visit missouribotanicalgarden.org.
Aug. 11 • Parties In The Park — Parties in the Park is back in a new location at Shaw Park, 27 S. Brentwood Blvd. in Clayton. Enjoy live music and beverages from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Parking is available at 10 N. Brentwood Blvd. and 8011 Bonhomme Ave. Visit partiesinthepark.org for more information.
Aug. 12 • Night At The Zoo — Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy exhibits and admission to special attractions, two free drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Cost is $25 for Saint Louis Zoo members, $30 for non-members. Advanced tickets required. For more information or to register, visit www.stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.
Aug 21 • Bike Through History — Beginning at 10 a.m., hit Grant’s Trail at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (adjacent to Grant’s Farm) and bike to the Historic Sappington House. The 4-mile round trip includes a free tour of Thomas Sappington’s home. Free. Reservations required; call 314-842-1867, ext. 230.
Aug. 25 • Maplewood Summer Concert Series — Enjoy live music by The Millennial Falcons at Ryan Hummert Park, 2400 Sutton Blvd., from 6-8 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Food and drink available for purchase.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 3 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, to take a closer look at the museum’s historic artifacts. Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. and learn about Barretts Tunnel, one of the first tunnels built west of the Mississippi River. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
Sept. 4 • World Peace Concert — Visit the Webster Groves Garden Cafe, 117 E. Lockwood Ave., for an evening of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Nine outstanding music performers, from soloists to bands, will play 20-minute sets of their favorite songs of peace, harmony and understanding. Food and beverages will be available at the window of the cafe. For more details, visit wggarden.com.
Sept. 8 • Parties In The Park – Parties in the Park is back in a new location at Shaw Park, 27 S. Brentwood Blvd. in Clayton. Enjoy live music and ice-cold beverages from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Parking at 10 N. Brentwood Blvd. and 8011 Bonhomme Ave. Visit partiesinthepark.org for more information.
Sept. 10 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, to take a closer look at the museum’s historic artifacts. Meet the presenter at 10:30 a.m. and learn about The Waterworks #10 Trolley, which started transporting passengers in 1914. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
Sept. 17 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, at 10:30 a.m. to learn about The H.T. Pott Towboat and the C-47A/Douglas DC-3 Aircraft. Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
Sept. 18 • Bike Through History — Beginning at 10 a.m., hit Grant’s Trail, part of Great Rivers Greenway, at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site (adjacent to Grant’s Farm) and bike to Historic Sappington House. The 4-mile roundtrip includes a complimentary tour of Thomas Sappington’s home. Free. Reservations are required; call 314-842-1867, ext. 230.
Sept. 24 • Feature Friday — Visit the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, at 10:30 a.m. to learn about The Chrysler Turbine Car, which Jay Leno once tried to purchase from the collection! Regular admission applies. No reservations required.
Sept. 24-Oct. 24 • “Jersey Boys” — Take an exhilarating journey into the music of the cultural phenomenon’s Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with the Tony Award-winning musical “Jersey Boys” presented by Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave. For tickets and showtimes, visit stagesstlouis.org.