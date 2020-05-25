St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced late last week that summer camps in the county may begin June 1, with pools permitted to open on June 15.
This page on the county's website outlines guidelines for programming, food service, use of playground equipment and everything else pertaining to summer camp.
The county is encouraging camp directors to promote outdoor play and other activities with natural social distancing. Parents and guardians will not be permitted on camp grounds during drop-off or pickup. Field trips are banned and staff are instructed to wear masks when social distancing from children is impossible.
Other changes like visual markers for standing six feet apart, more frequent hand washing and daily symptom checks for all campers are also included in the list.