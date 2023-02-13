PRESCHOOLS
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling.
The preschool program of Webster Hills UMC services children ages 6 months through 5 years. Designed to be an outreach ministry for the church and community, the preschool provides an environment of love, acceptance, and guidance in which young children, through individual and group experiences, have an opportunity to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually.
CAMPS
Ackermann’s, a family owned business in Kirkwood teaching children ages 4-11 the life skill of swimming and water safety since 1942. Non-competitive, safe environment in which to build confidence and self-esteem. Four different water level heated pools for progressive learning. Great playground plus convenient drop off and pick up at the curb. See www.aspkirkwood.com.
Bricks 4 Kidz offers STEM learning summer camps (LEGOs and other) all around St Louis City and County. See www.bricks4kidz.com/stl.
Thanks to amazing reviews from parents, teachers and — most importantly — campers, we’re bringing Camp Invention® back! Your child’s curiosity, creativity and confidence will soar with our brand-new program, Wonder! Campers in grades K-6 will team up with friends in hands-on, open-ended challenges designed to deliver an unforgettable summer packed with imagination stretching fun. They’ll build their own mini skate park, become an awesome event planner, launch their own pop-up business and transform a robot into a stuffie! Spots fill up quickly, so visit invent.org/local to sign up! Use promo code SUM25 by March 30 to save $25.
Experience all the magic of theatre at Camp Rep this summer! Campers will experience a two-week artistic immersion which culminates in a creative showcase for families. With instruction from some of the region’s leading teaching artists, campers will take classes in dance, acting, music, creative storytelling, and more. Camp Rep is an excellent opportunity to introduce youth to the benefits of arts education and performance. Visit repstl.org/camp for more information.
Chaminade Summer Camps offer something for every interest from Basketball to Coding to Band and Organizational Boot Camp, and much more! Their camps have been developed to offer a sample of all that they have to offer – academically, athletically, and artistically. Plus, there are camps that both boys and girls grades 3-12 will enjoy. Returning this year is Camp Chaminade – a one-week residential camp for boys in grades 5-8 that includes athletics, STEM, arts and leadership activities. Find the perfect option for your camper at chaminade-stl.org/summer-camps.
As a Wilson Reading System® Accredited Partner, Churchill Center & School provides research-based reading, writing, and spelling instruction for students who have been unable to learn with other teaching strategies. Churchill’s six-week daily SUMMER PROGRAM is designed for children with language-based learning disabilities. The individualized curriculum includes: 1:1 tutorial, auditory visual training, fine arts, language arts, math, and motor skills. Churchill’s READY, SET…READ! program is for children, ages 5 to 7 who are not reading with ease. June 12-July 12, 2023. Please contact Admissions Director Susan Howison at showison@churchillstl.org to learn more. “At Churchill, we empower our students to thrive, no matter how they learn!”
Ignite your creativity this summer at COCA Summer Arts Camps! COCA prides itself on offering some of the most creative camps around, providing campers with the opportunity to experience new things, build their skills, and have tons of fun. Spend a week exploring dance, musical theatre, cooking, painting, and more at COCA. Full- or half-day, week-long camps run May 30 to Aug.18. Before- and after-care available for ages 5+. Variable tuition available to students who qualify.
Make music this summer! Little ones six months to 5 years old can play and sing at our weekly Kindermusik® family camp. Older children can choose from string orchestra camp, chamber music encounter, band camp, flute camp, popular songwriting, summer composition intensive and the Clazz String Intensive. Adult instrumentalists can get in on the fun with the Missouri Chamber Music Festival’s Adult Chamber Music Intensive. The Community Music School also offers a six-week summer session of individual lessons for all ages - a great way to start a new instrument or brush-up/maintain skills on your current instrument.
Play, learn, and create on Community School’s 18-acre campus this summer! Camps are available for children age 3 through eighth grade and include full- and half-day options. Choose from dozens of activities led by experienced faculty and partners from STAGES, COCA, Little Medical School, HI-NRG and more. Register at www.communityschool.com/camp.
Craft Alliance Summer Camps welcome ages 7-14 to explore a whole summer of craft activities from June 6 to Aug. 11. Camps are in person at our new location featuring new and expanded studios, including the new Print and Paper Arts Studio. Summer art camps at Craft Alliance provide young artists the outlet for exercising both critical and creative thinking through access to mediums like clay, metal, and glass. Camps engage youth in learning new processes — try making your own paper, sculpting with clay, melting metal and so much more! Before and after care options are available to fit your schedule. Register at craftalliance.org/camp.
Cub Creek Science Camp. For ages 7-17. Imagine a summer camp where you can eat breakfast next to a colony of lemurs, zoom down a zip line and pet a camel before lunch, try your hand at pottery and archery in the afternoon, and play a camp-wide game after dinner! Cub Creek is that camp! With 300 animals including porcupines, foxes, parrots, lizards, miniature horses, a six-element ropes course, and classes in chemistry, pottery, culinary, animal care, and many more, we’re not your average summer camp! A/C cabins. Buffet dining. Visit www.CubCreekScienceCamp.com or call 573-458-2125.
Dance Center of Kirkwood is offering spring break dance camps and summer dance camps for ages 3 to grade 12. Visit our website at www.dancecenterkirkwood.com or call 314-821-6663.
Spend Your Summer in Spartan Country. Choose from athletic and special interest camps for middle school boys on De Smet Jesuit’s Creve Coeur campus. Mix and match half day options and stay for lunch. Before and after care available. Register today at desmet.org/spartansummer. Esports – Cooking – Football – Basketball – Robotics – Music Production – Extreme Weather and much, much more! Call 314-785-1510 for more information.
Kraus Farms offers three types of camps: horse camp, farm camp and mini buckaroo camp. Kraus Farms stresses safety, horsemanship and fun for every camper.
The Lodge Des Peres offers over 25 summer camps to keep your child engaged all summer long! Camp offerings range from sports, arts, aquatics, and so much more! We conveniently offer full-day or half-day camps to work around your schedule. Registration begins Feb. 21 for Lodge members and Des Peres residents, and Feb. 23 for non-residents. Register online at www.TheLodgeDesPeres.com and spend your summer at The Lodge!
Does your child enjoy shooting hoops? Love being on stage? Want to learn a new sport like football or field hockey? Lutheran South Summer Camp offers athletic and enrichment activities for children in first through eighth grades. From playing tennis to the trombone, campers have fun learning a new skill. LSlancers.org/summer.
Who doesn’t love a good Disney/Pixar movie? Did you know that Lion King projects an important message of friendship and hope? There is so much to learn when examining movies’ underlying messages and the songs associated with blockbuster films. Campers will have fun growing skills through Disney/Pixar STEAM-inspired reading, writing, math, art, music, and social skills activities. Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students entering grades K-12 who need a fun way to boost academic or social skills during the summer months. Small groups, research-based programming and experienced certified/licensed staff make for a winning combination.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and aerial studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto —Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers — drives all of their endeavors. Visit mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for learn more information.
Incoming 3-8th grade girls, come spend the summer at Nerinx! We hope you’ll join us to brush up on some skills, learn a few new ones, and most importantly, have fun. From our beloved Sampler camp to sports camps, art camp, and NEW this year, theatre camp — there’s something for everyone. Spend just one week or take in the entire month of June. Registration will open in late February online at nerinxhall.org/summer-camps. We hope to see you soon!
At New City School Summer Camp, your child will have an exciting time trying new activities, pursuing their passions, and meeting new friends. From chess, poetry, and drama to cooking, STEAM challenges, and more, your camper is sure to find a camp that sparks their interest! New City Summer Camps complement busy schedules, with full-day options for ages 3-7th grade (plus a half-day option for 3- and 4-year-olds), Early Care from 7 to 8:30 a.m., and Extended Care from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Visit our website for an online catalog and registration!
St. John Vianney High School offers summer camps designed to challenge boys entering grades 2 to 8 in the fall. The faculty at Vianney provide a hands-on experience in Band, Coding & Design, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Science, and Studio Art while coaches bring their A Game in Baseball, Basketball, Esports, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, Track & Field, Volleyball, Weight Training and Wrestling. The camps are about having fun and making friends while learning skills that will prepare boys for high school and beyond. Griffin Club provides FREE supervision between sessions for those attending both morning and afternoon camps. All sessions are held on Vianney’s 37-acre campus at 1311 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122, conveniently located at the intersection of Highway 44 and Lindbergh Boulevard. Visit vianney.com/summercamps by April 30 for early bird pricing; sessions range from $100 to $150.
Saint Louis Chess Club’s Summer Camps are the perfect way to introduce the game of chess to new students, deepen understanding of the game for established players, or offer intensive instruction for aspiring chess masters. Grandmaster instructors provide daily lessons, puzzles, and play to help guide students through each session. Full and half-day camps available for ages 6-14 and will be held weekly from May to July at various locations in Saint Louis. Learn more at stlchessclub.org/chesscamps.
What kind of summer do you want your family to have? Whatever your answer is, you’ll find it at Saint Louis University. SLU offers camps and academies for Pre-K through high school students. From diving into creative arts to immersive experiences in our STEM programs, there is bound to be something that sparks your family’s interest and leads to their best summer yet. Experience the fine arts with Grand Theater Camp, an immersive program that instructs campers on the fundamentals of acting. Or learn what it takes to become a professional in the aviation industry in Aviation Summer Academy offered by the Saint Louis University School of Science and Engineering. Create your summer at SLU in 2023 — register for a program at summer.slu.edu today.
St. Louis Irish Arts Summer Camp 2023! June 5-9 and June 12-16. Discover the fun of Irish music, song and dance during day camp in Maplewood, Missouri. Meet new friends during programs taught by certified local and international instructors for students of all levels ages 4-18 years. More information is available online at www.SLIA.org.
STAGES Performing Arts Academy offers an exciting variety of Musical Theatre camps, workshops, and productions for students of all ages and abilities. Act, dance, and sing all Summer long while learning new skills and techniques. Classes include Musical Minis, Improv, Act It Out, Musical Theatre Exploration, Ace Your Audition and more! And don’t miss out on the Broadway Performance Workshops of Disney’s The Aristocats Kids, The Spongebob Musical: Youth Edition, Dreamland, and Head Over Heels. It’s all at STAGES Performing Arts Academy this Summer. Register today at www.stagesstlouis.org/summer or call 636-449-5775.
Whether you love to perform, create, run, build, dance, compete, or everything in-between, Ursuline Academy has a summer camp for you! We are proud to announce partnerships with YMCA, COCA, Saint Louis Chess Club, and Mad Science summer camps in addition to our UA Athletic camps. Camps will be available for children and teens in grades Pre-K through 12th grade with the option to participate in multiple camps. Registration is now open!
There’s something to be said for longevity, and Vetta Sports Summer Camps have been around for more than 30 years. Simply put — we play sports and have fun. As part of their summer camp experience your child will discover a variety of activities, including classic sports such as soccer, basketball, tennis, inline hockey and kickball. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Campers also learn innovative team-building skills, play archery tag and get creative with arts and crafts. Special guests educate and entertain kids with animals, introduce science concepts, teach athletic skills and much more. Register by April 16 and take advantage of our early bird pricing!
Early Childhood Camps — Let kids be kids this summer! Waldorf School campers will explore our outdoor spaces and engage all the senses through craft projects, storytime, and other activities in an unhurried environment. Each week has an exciting theme, including sandcastles, mud pies, bugs, enchanted forests, and exploration. Grades’ Camps — In addition to Spanish, Storytelling, Chess, Puppetry and Strings Camps, check out our new Elemental Camps, where campers will engage in activities based on the elements — earth, wind, fire and water.
Webster Groves Parks & Recreation Camps (314-963-5600, www.webstergrovesmo.gov) provide quality and specialty indoor/outdoor experiences emphasizing nature, games, sports, crafts, performing arts and field trips.
High school students, enjoy an authentic research experience! Webster University offers their Summer Phage Camp July 17-21! Work with professors to discover novel viruses, visualize them using high-powered microscopy and test them for bactericidal powers. Perfect for those interested in microbiology, virology, ecology or related STEM fields.
Summer at Whitfield offers a variety of engaging and enriching camp options, including Camp Whitfield, Sports Camps, and Summer Session (for middle school-aged campers). Be it on the court, in the art studio, or in the science lab, campers are guided by Whitfield’s fabulous faculty and coaches through new challenges, team-building and fun! Registration will open March 1. Visit www.whitfieldschool.org to find details and updates about all of our camps!
Yucandu Art Studio is such a wonderful and inspiring place to be and the camp projects are so cool and made of fun, artist-quality materials. Send your children to a place where they will grow as budding artists, feel successful and bring home artwork they loved doing. Yucandu campers say, “That was the best camp ever!” All camps are part time. Grade levels are K-9. All camp projects vary with a mix of materials, scale, 2D & 3D, and sensory experiences. For more details, visit yucandu.com or call 314-963-4400.