Preschools
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling for fall.
St. Lucas Preschool (314-884-6126) celebrates 50 years of providing literacy rich classrooms and engaging activities that instill a passion for learning generation after generation.
Webster Hills Preschool (314-961-8722 x228, www.westerhillsumc.org) offers ages 6 months to 5 years activities to stimulate curiosity, encourage learning, foster creativity and stretch imagination.
Camps
Ackermann’s Swim Program is a family owned business teaching children ages 4-11 the life skill of swimming and water safety since 1942. Non-competitive, safe environment builds confidence and self-esteem. Four different water level in heated pools for progressive learning. Great playground, plus convenient drop off and pick up at the curb. www.ASPKirkwood.com
Energize your kid’s creativity and confidence with our new Camp Invention® program, Recharge! When this nationally acclaimed program comes to Webster Groves from June 14 to June 18, campers in grades K-6 will collaborate with friends in hands-on, open-ended STEM challenges. They’ll take apart a microphone to explore its inner workings, build and test a device to launch rubber ducks, and design morphing vehicles for the Super Road Rally! Each activity is designed to inspire curiosity, spark imaginations and give your young innovator the best summer ever. Visit invent.org/local to secure your spot and save!
Chaminade is excited to announce that Summer Camp registration is NOW OPEN! You’ll find a camp for every interest from Basketball and Coding to Band and Organizational Boot Camp, and much more! Our camps have been developed to offer a sample of all that we have to offer-academically, athletically, and artistically. Plus, we have camps that both boys and girls will enjoy. Find the perfect option for your camper at www.chaminade-stl.org/summer-camps.
Ignite your creativity this summer at COCA Summer Arts Camps! COCA prides itself on offering some of the most creative camps around, providing campers with the opportunity to experience new things, build their skills, and have tons of fun. Spend a week exploring dance, musical theatre, cooking, painting, and more at COCA. Full- or half-day, in-person or virtual week-long camps run June 1—August 20. Before- and after-care available.
The Community Music School of Webster University offers summer music camps and programs including Kindermusik Family Adventures, Chamber Music Encounter, Summer Composition Intensive, String Orchestra, Band Camp, and Flute Camp. CMS also offers a six-week summer session of individual lessons for all ages. For more information visit www.webster.edu/cms or call 314-968-5939.
Summer fun is at Cor Jesu! Grade-school girls will get a taste of life at CJA by attending a variety of enrichment and sports camps.
Craft Alliance Summer Art Camps welcomes ages 7-14 to explore ten weeks of camps in different media from June 7 - August 13. Camps are in-person, under our safety guidelines, located at our new location with updated classrooms for social distancing and exciting activities. Share a terrific, safe summer with us! Camps provide creative discovery in Clay, Fibers, Metal, Glass, Wood, and Drawing & Painting. Camps engage youth in learning new techniques, choose Pencil Madness, Flaming Glass, or Sew Sassy! Before care, aftercare, morning and afternoon camps are offered to fit your schedule. Please register at craftalliance.org/camps.
Cub Creek Science Camp – Ages 7-17. Imagine a summer camp where you can eat breakfast next to a colony of lemurs, zoom down a zip-line and pet a camel before lunch, try your hand at pottery and archery in the afternoon, and play a camp-wide game after dinner! Cub Creek is that camp! With 300 animals including porcupines, foxes, parrots, lizards, miniature horses, a 6-element ropes course, and classes in chemistry, pottery, culinary, animal care, and many more, we’re not your average summer camp! A/C cabins. Buffet dining. (www.CubCreekScienceCamp.com, 573-458-2125
Dance Center of Kirkwood is offering spring break dance camps and summer dance camps for ages 3 to grade 12. Visit our website dancecenterkirkwood.com or call 314-821-6663
Spartan Summer at De Smet Jesuit offers athletic and academic camps for middle school boys on its centrally located Creve Coeur campus. New this year, Close the Gap Camp, providing 1-on-1 mentoring in English, math, and science for boys entering grades 6-9. Sessions begin June 7.
Gifted Resource Council Summer Academies: Bright & gifted K-8 students will explore engaging topics in depth and hands on with highly qualified instructors.
Kraus Farms offers three types of camps: horse camp, farm camp and mini buckaroo camp. Kraus Farms stresses safety, horsemanship and fun for every camper.
Laumeier Sculpture Park’s Art Camps and Teen Art Program are for creative, active kids ages 6-17. Learn about artists throughout history, explore woodland trails and sculptures, and create amazing works of art. Taught by experienced art instructors. Outdoors and physically distanced. Sessions start June 14. www.laumeier.org/artcamp.
Make a child’s summer magical with a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience. Campers participate in fun educational activities, explore The Magic House and more.
Metro Theater Company brings the best in theater and arts to its campers. Grades PK-5th and 6th-12th. June 1 – August 6. Register at metroplays.org.
Step into Miriam‘s time machine and be catapulted to a whole new world that will satisfy your curiosity. Work beside Egyptian architects to figure out how the pyramids were built. Ride with the astronauts on the first manned shuttle to the moon. You’ll also explore Earth’s future. What do YOU think it will be like? Learn all you desire at Miriam’s Summer Fundamentals Camps. Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students grades K-12 who need a fun way to boost academic or social skills during the summer months. Small groups, research-based programming, and experienced certified/licensed staff make a winning combination.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and acro studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto—Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers—drives all of their endeavors. Visit https://mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
Register for Notre Dame High School’s enrichment and athletic summer camps at www.ndhs.net/summer-camps. Sessions run in June and July with options for most grade levels.
Join Opera Theatre of Saint Louis for a virtual week-long camp exploring the mishap adventures of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi, a hilarious story about a money-grubbing family chasing after an inheritance. Campers will learn about singing, acting, writing, composing, music, making instruments, costumes, lighting, and set design — all the things that go into Opera Theatre’s show-stopping productions! OTSL professionals and leading music educators will guide campers on their adventure, which will conclude with a premiere of the kids’ own video production of an original scene inspired by Gianni Schicchi. To register, visit ExperienceOpera.org/OperaCamp
Salem Lutheran’s Camp SONshine runs June 1 to August 6 from 6:45 am-5 pm and is open to all children age 2 through entering 5th grade. Weekly themes and activities keep kids active while learning about Jesus! Flexible scheduling and multiple child discounts available Registration $90/Full day $37/Half day $26
School of Rock’s local music camps are perfect for musicians of any skill level who want to learn guitar, bass, drums, keyboard and vocals.
Summer camps at St. John Vianney High School are designed to challenge boys entering grades 2 to 8 in the fall. Our faculty provide a hands-on experience in Band, Broadcast, Ceramics, Critical Thinking, Cybersecurity, Esports, History, Robotics, Science, Studio Art, and Technology while our coaches bring their A Game in Baseball, Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, Volleyball, and Wrestling. Our camps are all hosted on our Kirkwood campus and are about having fun and making friends while learning skills that will prepare boys for high school and beyond.
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of our students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves and their communities. Our young men are encouraged to explore their minds and grow not only intellectually but also spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Bright Minds. Bold Hearts. Please visit www.stmaryshs.com to learn more.
Fill a child’s summer days with camps at Ursuline Academy. Open to boys and girls ages 6-14, each camp is designed to create an entire week of full-day fun. Ursuline is excited to share in unique partnerships with COCA, and Bricks4Kidz to enhance the summer offerings. Camps include pottery and art, soccer, Minecraft Gaming, field hockey, magic, dance, Lego Robotics and much, much more. Visit www.ursulinestl.org/ for all camp details and registration.
There’s something to be said for longevity, and Vetta Sports Summer Camps have been around for more than 30 years. Simply put- we play sports and have FUN. As part of their summer camp experience your child will discover a variety of activities, including classic sports such as soccer, basketball, tennis, inline hockey and kickball. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Campers also learn innovative team-building skills, play archery tag and get creative with arts & crafts. Special guests educate and entertain kids with animals, introduce science concepts, teach athletic skills and much more. Discount offered: multi child, $3 off per day for any additional children. Register by April 15, 2021 and get $10 off per week. Pre- Registration is REQUIRED.
We hope to resume our normally scheduled summer programming in 2021, including Camp Whitfield, Whitfield STEM Camp, and Whitfield Sports Camps. Reservations for all programs are being taken now; enrollment will begin on April 5. Families who complete the reservation form will be prioritized for available spaces. Camp session dates, times, and age ranges vary. Visit www.whitfieldschool.org/summercamp for additional details.
Yucandu Art Studio believes that when kids get great materials, they make great art. Yucandu is such a fun and inspiring place to be and the camp projects are so cool. Send children to a place where they will grow as budding artists, feel successful and bring home artwork. Yucandu campers say, “That was the best camp ever!”