Camps
ABRA-KID-ABRA brings magic and entertainment camps to fun places around the region, or here in Webster. www.abrakid.com/camp/ or 314-961-6912.
Ackermann’s, a family owned business in Kirkwood teaching children ages 4-11 the life skill of swimming and water safety since 1942. Non-competitive, safe environment in which to build confidence and self-esteem. Four different water level heated pools for progressive learning. Great playground plus convenient drop off and pick up at the curb. www.aspkirkwood.com.
Bricks 4 Kidz offers STEM learning summer camps (LEGOs and other) all around St Louis City and County. See www.bricks4kidz.com/stl.
Thanks to amazing reviews from parents, teachers and — most importantly — campers, Camp Invention® is back! Spark your kid’s creativity and build their confidence with our all-new program, Explore! Campers in grades K-6 will collaborate with friends in hands-on, open-ended STEM adventures designed to inspire curiosity, stretch imaginations and give your explorer an epic summer experience. They’ll dive into ocean research with their own robotic fish, develop inventions for space exploration, build a spinning robotic artist and design a mega marble arcade! Spots fill up quickly, so visit invent.org/local to sign up!
Chaminade College Preparatory School is excited to announce that Summer Camp registration is NOW OPEN! You’ll find a camp for every interest from Sports to STEM and Arts to Academics! We have camps that both boys and girls will enjoy! Camps are for rising 3rd graders through high school age. Plus, new this year is our one-week overnight experience for 5th-8th grade boys – Camp Chaminade! Find the perfect option for your camper at chaminade-stl.org/summer-camps.
Chess Summer Camps are the perfect way to introduce the game of chess to new students, deepen understanding of the game for established players, or offer intensive instruction for aspiring chess masters. Grandmaster instructors provide daily lessons, puzzles, and play to help guide students through each session. Full and half-day camps are available for ages 6-14. Camps will be held at the Chess Club and Ursuline Academy. For more information and to register for a camp, visit saintlouischessclub.org or email scholastics@saintlouischessclub.org.
Churchill Center & School’s six-week SUMMER PROGRAM, designed for children with language-based learning disabilities, includes: daily 1:1 tutorial, language arts, auditory visual training, fine arts, math and motor skills. June 13-July 22, 2022. Churchill’s READY, SET...READ! PROGRAM is designed for children, ages 5-7, who are not reading with ease. Based on Wilson Reading System® principles, Fundations® is a prevention and early intervention program for pre-K to 1st graders, providing critical, research and evidence-based materials and strategies for reading, spelling and handwriting. June 13-July 22, 2022. Please contact Admissions Director Susan Howison at showison@churchillstl.org to learn more!
Ignite your creativity this summer at COCA Summer Arts Camps! COCA prides itself on offering some of the most creative camps around, providing campers with the opportunity to experience new things, build their skills, and have tons of fun. Spend a week exploring dance, musical theatre, cooking, painting, and more at COCA. Full- or half-day, in-person or virtual week-long camps run May 31-August 19. Before- and after-care available for ages 5+. Financial assistance is available.
Make music this summer! The Community Music School of Webster University offers a variety of summer music programs for all ages, including Kindermusik® Family Adventures (6 months-5 years); String Orchestra Camp (age 7-high school); Chamber Music Encounter (by audition); Flute Camp (grades 7-12); Band Camp (grades 7-12); Composition Intensive (grade 7-12); Songwriting Camp (grades 9-12); Clazz String Intensive (ages 12 & up); Adult String Orchestra (ages 19+); Beginner Strings Adult Class (ages 19+); and the MOCM Adult Chamber Music Intensive (21+). CMS also offers a six-week summer session of individual lessons for all ages. For more information visit www.webster.edu/cms-summer.
Play, learn, and create on Community School’s 18-acre campus this summer! Camps are available for children age 3 through 8th grade and include full- and half-day options. Choose from dozens of activities led by experienced faculty and partners from STAGES, COCA, Little Medical School, HI-NRG, and more. Register at www.communityschool.com/camp.
Craft Alliance Summer Art Camps welcomes ages 7-14 to explore ten weeks of camps in different media from June 6 - August 12. Camps are in-person, under our safety guidelines, located at our new location with updated studios for social distancing and exciting activities. Share a terrific, safe summer with us! Camps provide creative discovery in Clay, Fibers, Metal, Glass, Wood, and Drawing & Painting. Camps engage youth in learning new techniques—try sculpting with clay, creating glass beads or weaving a tapestry. Before and after care options are offered to fit your schedule. Please register at craftalliance.org/camp.
Cub Creek Science Camp – Ages 7-17. Imagine a summer camp where you can eat breakfast next to a colony of lemurs, zoom down a zip-line and pet a camel before lunch, try your hand at pottery and archery in the afternoon, and play a camp-wide game after dinner! Cub Creek is that camp! With 300 animals including porcupines, foxes, parrots, lizards, miniature horses, a 6-element ropes course, and classes in chemistry, pottery, culinary, animal care, and many more, we’re not your average summer camp! A/C cabins. Buffet dining. (www.CubCreekScienceCamp.com, 573-458-2125)
Dance Center of Kirkwood is offering spring break dance camps and summer dance camps for ages 3 to grade 12. Visit our website dancecenterkirkwood.com or call 314-821-6663.
Week-long camps featuring Arts and STEM experiences at DaySpring! STEAM camps are a perfect blend of summer fun and educationally based creative training. Professional artists and trained educators lend their expertise to activities in art, engineering, dance, drama, musical theater, circus, and more. www.dayspringarts.org/steam-workshops
Spartan Summer at De Smet Jesuit offers athletic and special interest camps for middle school boys on its centrally located Creve Coeur campus. Choose from soccer, basketball, baseball, football, weight training, cooking, robotics, e-sports, and much more! Mix and match morning and afternoon sessions and stay for lunch. Before and after care is available. Sessions begin June 6.
Kraus Farms offers three types of camps: horse camp, farm camp and mini buckaroo camp. Kraus Farms stresses safety, horsemanship and fun for every camper.
Laumeier Sculpture Park’s Art Camps and Teen Art Program are for creative and active kids ages 4-18. Learn about artists throughout history, explore woodland trails and sculptures, and create imaginative works of art. Half-day Art Camp, ages 4-6. Full-day Art Camp, rising 1st-4th grades and 5th-8th grades. Teen Art Program, rising 9th-12th grades. Sessions start June 13. wwww.laumeier.org/artcamp.
Make your child’s summer magical with a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience at The Magic House! Featuring all new activities in 2022!
Who doesn’t love a good Disney/Pixar movie? Did you know that Lion King projects an important message of friendship and hope? There is so much to learn when examining movies’ underlying messages and the songs associated with blockbuster films. Campers will have fun growing skills through Disney/Pixar STEAM-inspired reading, writing, math, art, music, and social skills activities. Miriam’s specialty camps are perfect for students entering grades K-12 who need a fun way to boost academic or social skills during the summer months. Small groups, research-based programming, and experienced certified/licensed staff make for a winning combination.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance and aerial studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto—Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers—drives all of their endeavors. Visit mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 314-968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
Summer wouldn’t be the same without New City School Summer Camp! Whether your camper joins us for one week or all eight, they’re sure to have an exciting time trying new activities, pursuing their passions, and meeting new friends. Our camps complement busy schedules, with over 25 full-day options for campers age 3 - 7th Grade (plus a half-day option for 3- and 4-year-olds), Early Care from 7:00am, and Extended Care until 6:00pm. We are excited about spending lots of time in the new Tom Hoerr Innovation Lab creating, cooking, and enjoying what we’ve made. Visit our website for an online catalog and registration!
Register for Notre Dame High School’s NEW week-long summer camp experience, Camp ND! Check out the athletic camp options in June and July too.
Camp Rep at The Rep is back and this time, it’s all day!!! Camp Rep is unlike any other theatre camp in town. Our campers will experience a two-week artistic immersion which culminates in a creative showcase for families to see. We are providing engaging instruction from some of the region’s leading teaching artists. Campers will take classes on Broadway Dance, Acting, Music, Creative Storytelling, Circus Arts and more. Camp Rep is an excellent opportunity to introduce youth to the benefits of arts education and performance. Each camper will have the opportunity to perform, be celebrated and thrive.
Salem Lutheran’s Camp SONshine runs June 6th through August 5th from 6:30 am to 6 pm and is open to all children age 2 through entering 5th grade. Weekly themes and activities keep kids active while learning about Jesus! Flexible scheduling and multiple child discounts available. Only pay for days in attendance! Learn more at slcas.org/school/camp.
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of our students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves and their communities. Our young men are encouraged to explore their minds and grow not only intellectually but also spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Bright Minds. Bold Hearts. Please visit www.stmaryshs.com to learn more.
STAGES Performing Arts Academy offers an exciting variety of Musical Theatre camps, workshops, and productions for students of all ages and abilities. Act, dance, and sing all Summer long while learning new skills and techniques. Classes include Musical Minis, Page to Stage, Act It Out, Musical Theatre Mayhem, Dance Intensive, and more! And don’t miss out on the Broadway Performance Workshops of Winnie the Pooh KIDS, Disney Descendants, The Lightning Thief, and Assassins. It’s all at STAGES Performing Arts Academy this Summer. Register today at www.StagesStLouis.org/Summer-2022 or call 636.449.5775.
Whether you love to perform, create, run, build, dance, compete, or everything in-between, Ursuline Academy has a summer camp for you! We are proud to announce a partnership with YMCA, COCA, Saint Louis Chess Club, and Mad Science summer camps in addition to our UA Athletic camps. Camps will be available for children and teens in grades Pre-K through 12th grade with the option to participate in multiple camps. Registration is now open!
There’s something to be said for longevity, and Vetta Sports Summer Camps have been around for more than 30 years. Simply put- we play sports and have FUN. As part of their summer camp experience your child will discover a variety of activities, including classic sports such as soccer, basketball, tennis, inline hockey and kickball. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Campers also learn innovative team-building skills, play archery tag and get creative with arts & crafts. Special guests educate and entertain kids with animals, introduce science concepts, teach athletic skills and much more. Register by April 17, 2022 and take advantage of our Early Bird pricing!
Webster Groves Parks & Recreation camps (314-963-5600, www.webstergroves.org) provides quality and specialty indoor/outdoor experiences emphasizing nature, games, sports, crafts, performing arts and field trips.
Move, engage, create, and play at Whitfield this summer! Offering a day camp for campers K-7, STEM camp, Esports camp, and a variety of athletic camps. Whitfield is conveniently located at the corner of Ladue and Mason Roads. Registration is open now! Camp session dates, times, and age ranges vary. Visit www.whitfieldschool.org/summercamp for additional details.
Yucandu Art Studio is such a wonderful and inspiring place to be and the camp projects are so cool and made of fun, artist-quality materials. Send your children to a place where they will grow as budding artists, feel successful and bring home artwork they LOVED doing. Yucandu campers say, “That was the best camp ever!” All camps are part time. Grade levels are K thru 9th. All camp projects vary with a mix of materials, scale, 2D & 3D, and sensory experiences. yucandu.com 314-963-4400
Preschools
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling.
St. Lucas Preschool (314-884-6126) celebrates 50 years of providing literacy rich classrooms and engaging activities that instill a passion for learning generation after generation.
The preschool program of Webster Hills UMC services children ages 6 months through 5 years. Designed to be an outreach ministry for the church and community, the preschool provides an environment of love, acceptance, and guidance in which young children, through individual and group experiences, have an opportunity to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.