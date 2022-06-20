Experience live music, entertainment and fresh French Creole and Cajun food in the Central West End at Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House, 512 N. Euclid Ave. The summer schedule is filled with local and national musical acts and entertainers. Visit www.evangelinesstl.com/live-music-events for more information.
• Friday, June 17 — Rachel Deschaine, 7 to 8 p.m.; Mariner 5, 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.; and Tommy Icaurs Band, 10 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, June 18 — The Vendors of Substance, noon to 2 p.m.; Matt Cox, 7 to 8 p.m.; Doug Dillman, 8 to 9 p.m.; Charlie Yaeger & the Suburban Cowboys, 9 to 10 p.m; and Kurt Reeder Organ Trio featuring Jose Gobbo Jr., 10 to 11:30 p.m.
• Sunday, June 19 — Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 22 — Ghalia Volt, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Thursday, June 23 — Ross Hollow Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, June 24 — MO ECHO Brass Band featuring Andrew Zheng, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, June 25 — Joel Gragg, noon to 2 p.m.; and Blues City Swing, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, June 26 — Sweetie & The Toothaches, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 29 — Dizzy Atmosphere with Richard Tralles, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, June 30 — La Jones Quartet featuring Adrianna Marie, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 1 — Ptah Williams and Friends, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, July 2 — Colin Heshmat Duo, noon to 2 p.m.; and MO Bravo Variety Band featuring Zyi Li, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, July 3 — Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 6 — Joe Metzka Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, July 7 — Josiah Joyce & Drew Weiss, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 8 — Oceanography, 7 to 8 p.m.; Max Indivery & The Whips, 8 to 9:45 p.m.; and The Evan Wohlrabe Jazz Quartet, 10 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, July 9 — St. Louis Banjo Club, noon to 2 p.m.; and Uncle Albert, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, July 10 — Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 13 — Vincent Varvel Trio, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, July 14 — Benbow City Shuffle, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 15 — Swamp Rats, 7 to 8 p.m.; Olivia Raye Bosaw, 8 to 9 p.m.; and Ellis Dyson & the Shambles, 9 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, July 16 — Kent Rosseau, noon to 2 p.m.; and Funks Grove, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, July 17 — The Tom Lowery Trio, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 20 — STL Steady Grinders featuring Ethan Leinwand & Miss Jubilee, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, July 21 — Pik’N’LikiN featuring Ed Belling & Friends, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 22 — The Joe Bozzi Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, July 23 — Pianist Carl Pandolfi & Friends, noon to 2 p.m.; and The Jazz Troubadours, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, July 24 — Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 27 — Bob “Bumblebee” Kamoske, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Thursday, July 28 — Molly Morgan, 7 to 10 p.m.
• Friday, July 29 — Mister Blackcat, 7 to 7:45 p.m.; Justin Jagler, 8 to 9 p.m.; and Holes in Socks, 9:30 to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, July 30 — Joel Gragg, noon to 2 p.m.; and Midwest Jazztette, 7 to 11 p.m.
• Sunday, July 31 — Jim Manley, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.