The union representing Webster Groves firefighters has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming the city wrongfully — and illegally — terminated the collective bargaining agreement it had with its firefighters.
In a show of solidarity, more than 100 area firefighters, most members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665, packed the Webster Groves council chambers at the council’s March 21 meeting.
Mike Peters, who resigned earlier this year after 16 years with the Webster Groves Fire Department and was the department’s employee shop steward, was one of three speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I am here tonight to respond to the false claims of bad faith bargaining. These claims are untrue and meant to be misleading and offensive to me, union members and members of Local 2665,” Peters said.
In a written statement following Tuesday night’s meeting, Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said the city had not been served with a notice of the legal action filed by Local 2665, though a copy of the petition had been received from media sources.
“After review, the merits or lack thereof will be addressed through the court system,” Arnold said in the statement.
In addition to claiming the city acted illegally in terminating the agreement with the union, the lawsuit — filed on March 16 in St. Louis County Circuit Court by IAFF Local 2665 — also asks the court to reinstate the collective bargaining agreement that was in place before the city council unanimously voted on March 7 to terminate it.
After more than a year of negotiations, city officials said the two entities were at an impasse. The dispute came down to a minimum staffing issue. The union pushed for a minimum of 12 firefighters per shift — with four to a truck — for safety reasons, while the city wanted to drop to 10 per shift — three to a truck — as a way to curb the department’s rising overtime costs.
The city said it will continue to staff 12 firefighters to a shift, and when staff is at 10, it will be because of personnel on sick, vacation or other leave. A truck will then be staffed with three firefighters/paramedics, rather than four, for a temporary period.
“Their argument that safety is compromised rings hollow and is disingenuous,” Mayor Arnold said in a statement following Tuesday’s council meeting. “In our opinion, their attempt to make safety the issue of staffing is an effort to maintain overtime spending.”
The union disagrees. Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Local 2665 representative John Youngblood said the union had presented the city with four counterproposals that put stop gaps in place for controlling overtime costs while maintaining four firefighters to a truck, but all were rejected. City officials said that each of the proposals were “wholly unworkable” for the city to manage the overtime costs, and the time period for any savings and the staffing model change was too small to impact the overtime trend and each came with greater pay increases than the city could afford.
The lawsuit states that the city does not have the legal authority to independently determine whether the other party negotiated in good faith, or that the parties have reached an impasse — neither party does. For those reasons, the lawsuit argues that the city breached the collective bargaining agreement.
“The city council lacked legal authority to unilaterally declare the contract null and void, let alone allege the union negotiated in bad faith,” said Rick Barry, an attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Local 2665.
“One party can’t unilaterally terminate a contract. One party can’t declare bad faith and then just say the contract is no longer in existence and walk away,” he added.
The lawsuit also argues that the city’s termination of the collective bargaining agreement causes “irrefutable harm” to firefighters, which justifies the immediate relief the union is requesting in asking the court to reinstate the terms of the agreement.
“The contract that the city unilaterally declared null and void contained due process,” Barry said. “So the fact that they walked away from the entire contract — which also contained several items the city and the union had already agreed on — means that firefighters who are not supposed to be ‘at-will’ employees, and are entitled to due process, are now at-will employees.”
In Missouri, non-union workers are considered at-will employees, allowing an employer to terminate employment at any time and for any reason. But that is not the case for union employees, according to Barry.
Standing In Solidarity
Also during the public comment period of Tuesday night’s council meeting, Local 2665 representative Youngblood said the union remains committed to its effort to promote the well being and safety of its membership.
“We will do everything within our rights to pursue this unlawful action by the city,” Youngblood told the council. Firefighters stood and applauded as he left the podium.
As policy, the mayor and city council members do not respond to public comments, and did not do so Tuesday night. However, Mayor Arnold released a statement the next day, March 22, addressing some of the firefighters’ comments.
“The continued play on fear related to public safety is a tactic to maintain excessive overtime at taxpayer expense,” Arnold wrote. “While IAFF members attended the meeting in large numbers, we did not have a single comment from the public about this issue at the meeting.”
What particularly seemed to provoke the ire of the mayor were comments by former Webster Groves firefighter and shop steward Peters related to campaign contributions.
“Every council member in here, including the mayor, has asked for and received union endorsement, campaign contributions and manpower for your initial campaigns,” Peters said. “And the three of you wonder why not a single incumbent was supported by police and fire last April.”
In her statement, Mayor Arnold called Peters’ comments “outrageous.”
“I must express my deep concern and sense of outrage, that any person or organization can believe or assert that council members will simply put their group’s interests above the overall community’s due to campaign contributions,” Arnold stated. “It is insulting to both the residents of Webster Groves and the city council.”
Following the public comment period, firefighters stood and exited the council chambers in unison.