Another former Kirkwood High School teacher and coach has been accused of sexually abusing a student decades ago.
John “Jack” Collier, who taught consumer economics and was a football coach at Kirkwood High School in the late 1970s and early 1980s, is accused of “raping, sodomizing and/or abusing” a female student on more than one occasion between 1980 and 1981, according to a lawsuit filed last week in St. Louis County. Collier died in 2006.
Former students noted on a social media post that Jack Collier should not be confused with former longtime Kirkwood High School head football coach Dale Collier.
The civil suit, filed on July 16, 2021, seeks $25,000 in damages from both Collier and the Kirkwood School District. The lawsuit comes less than a month after an independent firm released its findings of an investigation into the Kirkwood School District’s handling of past sexual abuse allegations.
In addition to the accusations of rape and sodomy, the lawsuit also alleges that Collier was caught stalking the student by her mother. It also details an incident in which he showed up to the student’s home uninvited at night and threw objects at her window in an attempt to lure her from the house.
It adds that school administrators failed to investigate, reprimand or punish Collier when the victim’s mother reported the stalking and notified them of the incident. The lawsuit further accuses the Kirkwood School District of ignoring Collier’s “open and obvious sexual advances, sexual comments and stalking” directed at the victim, who is identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit.
In a 2020 post on a Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page, a former student claimed that Collier had abused her. She stated that “administrators knew what was going on,” but did nothing because Collier was the “popular teacher, a football coach” and “the students loved him.” It is not known whether the woman who shared her story on social media is the same person who filed the suit against Collier.
The post prompted hundreds of comments from other alumni, including some who then shared similar stories of sexual abuse by Collier. A number of those comments noted that Collier often hosted parties with students at his farm house where “the alcohol flowed freely.”
Although it’s not clear if the timing of the lawsuit is related to the recent investigation into the district’s handling of prior sexual abuse allegations, the claims the victim’s mother makes illustrate the investigation’s findings of inconsistencies in how reports of allegations were handled by district officials in the past.
Kansas City-based consulting firm Encompass Resolution, which presented its investigation findings at the Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting on June 28, noted results of a survey it conducted confirm what many survivors of sexual abuse had been insisting from the start — that such sexual abuse allegations were not always thoroughly investigated or were dismissed by school administrators in the past, particularly at the high school level.
In the survey, former students and staff also made reference to favoritism, a “boy’s club” and “the Kirkwood way,” suggesting students fear they will not be taken seriously — or even retaliated against — should they come forward with accusations of sexual abuse against a teacher or coach.
The district hired Encompass Resolution last August after sexual abuse survivors began sharing their stories on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page.
Additional Charges
Collier is the third former Kirkwood School District teacher facing legal action since the allegations of sexual abuse surfaced last summer.
Former Kirkwood High School drama teacher Christopher Stephens was charged in October 2020 with statutory rape charges for abusing several former students in the late 1990s. The students were among the survivors who shared their stories on the Kirkwood Alumni Facebook page.
Former Kirkwood High School teacher David Shapleigh, who is named in a September 2020 federal lawsuit against the district, is accused of raping a student in the mid-1980s.