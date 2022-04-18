One of the mistakes I have seen at Metro when it comes to redesigning the routes to attract riders is that they do a data search on how many riders each line takes. MetroBus Route #56 and the I-55 Express see very little ridership. But the main cause is that businesses have chosen to stoop to secrecy of the routes that serve them rather than advertising the service. I am not sure if the businesses fear trouble should they expose the bus routes as available. So I went and spread the information all over Google so that way hopefully ridership would increase.
I have noticed on social media that there is a lot of talk about commuter rail. Some other cities carry that kind of service. MetroLink is light rail and runs more like a streetcar than a commuter train. Commuter rail would normally be a set of either single-level or double-decker coaches and a diesel locomotive. I would love for Metro to buy some of Amtrak’s former transition coaches since the lower deck of these double-decker crew coaches could be used for wheelchairs. It would run all day like in Chicago and other cities.
I think building a diesel-powered commuter rail system and running double-decker coaches on them would provide much better services and would really create a major boost in ridership.
Patrick D. Richmond
Kirkwood