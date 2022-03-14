This may not be a novel or suggested approach to leveling the playing field for Webster Groves businesses, but instead of raising taxes on everyone in the city that buys goods on the internet, why not eliminate the sales tax currently collected?
There are approximately 100 businesses in Webster Groves. Of that number, most are service oriented, so about 50 or so collect sales tax.
Conversely, there are thousands of companies on the internet where many people shop for goods. So, the amount of taxes collected would be far more than the taxes collected from the local businesses.
Maybe the goal of the city is not so altruistic and is not out to do any leveling, but to simply increase the amount of tax revenue. My real estate taxes increased $500 last year over 14% from the previous year. The amount of taxes the city receives from that increase will far outweigh the amount of tax I would pay on the goods bought locally.
The cities not increasing their taxes are attracting new business, maybe Webster should try doing the same.
Mel Herr
Webster Groves