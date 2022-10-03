I think once the Kirkwood holiday trolley starts up this year it should be Kirkwood’s first all-day, all-year-round shuttle. But it should extend to the Kirkwood Inn on the south end of Kirkwood and end at Schnucks in the northeastern section of Kirkwood.
As we see during the holiday season, it’s a tourist attraction. Instead of only starting and stopping at the Amtrak station, it should begin at the Kirkwood Inn, stop at Woodbine and Kirkwood Road, several places along Clay up to at least Adams or Washington, then proceed north to Manchester. Then the line would terminate at Schnucks.
Ignoring the idea of having this run all year is a big mistake. The service should run from at least 7 a.m. until midnight.
Patrick Richmond
Kirkwood