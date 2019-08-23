I read that nobody has offered any suggestions to the Webster Groves City Council to help avoid future fireworks accidents. I have some suggestions:
Require the fireworks manufacturers to re-design their fireworks, in this case mortar tubes. According to the article, one of the fireworks exploded in the tube and knocked over the row of fireworks next to it. This should prompt some questions: Why aren’t the tubes designed to withstand this? Are there not codes or requirements for fireworks manufacturers? Can’t these be improved?
Currently mortar tubes are a cardboard tube fastened to a thin piece of wood which serves as a base or foundation. This has always struck me as the cheapest and not the safest design. I would suggest anchoring these tubes with a spike into the ground. There is a similar ‘spike’ design used with roman candles.
Another suggestion is to require the company who is running the fireworks show to provide a solution to properly anchor the tubes (nail or staple them to a piece of plywood). This could be inspected by someone capable, from the fire department prior to the show. There are things that can be done to properly anchor the launch tubes and help prevent future mishaps.
Kirkwood