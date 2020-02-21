Thanks to Don Corrigan for so deftly stating “out loud” (Editor’s Desk, Feb. 7) the horrific suffering of animals in Australia’s wildfires, and all animals everywhere over millennia, for our perceived “stupid and selfish” needs. I’ve been waiting a long time to see such a piece in local media.
Sadly, images of screaming marsupials burning alive have received less attention than the destruction of the human “stuff” — the homes, vehicles, infrastructure and unending floodtides of plastic that cause so much destruction. Any fleeting reflections on personal responsibility (“Which unnecessary car trip of mine struck the match that incinerated 10,000 koala bears?”) always seem to drain out in the next news cycle, to pool in comfortable inaction — and ongoing botching — until the next disaster’s images.
That’s why this piece, deftly referencing historical abuse wrought by misnamed “homo sapiens” (wise men), is so important. In publishing this and occasional stories about community efforts to support local flora and fauna, and live more sustainably, the Times helps keep citizens aware of our collective responsibility in this chapter of the Sixth Extinction we’re all writing. The garden and green space groups I work with in Webster have noticed that the occasional Times features and calendar postings about and for environmental efforts and public education events we offer, have greatly increased attendance and engagement. Such support is proving invaluable, and we hope to see more.
All this is to say, thank you for this splendid piece—and for being part of our efforts toward healing the earth on which we depend. Long may it continue!
Webster Groves