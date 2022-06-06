Local artist Sue Alexander is the featured artist for June at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave.
Alexander works in acrylic paint, with many works inspired by her love of the ocean and the east coast. Her artwork also showcases her love for flowers and her experience as a florist for over 20 years. She has recently added pet portraits to her repertoire.
Alexander’s artwork will be on display in the Kirkwood Public Library Art Gallery, located on the main floor of the library, through Sunday, June 26. The art gallery is open during normal library hours.