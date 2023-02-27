After weathering the pandemic and then catastrophic flooding in July of 2022, Deer Creek Bar & Grill has closed its doors for good.
Lynde Anderson, the owner of the popular restaurant at 3323 Laclede Station Road, has not responded to repeated attempts from the Times for comment. But Deer Creek Bar & Grill announced the closure suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 15, via its Facebook page. A staff member said employees learned of the closure when they arrived at work that day.
“It’s been a great run, but it is with heavy hearts that we are closing our doors for good. We cannot thank each and every single one of you enough for coming in, and then continuing to come in,” the restaurant’s social media post read. “Words can’t describe how many stories and laughs we have all had, and we’ll remember everything with nothing but love and appreciation for our perfect staff, and the regulars who were as big a part as making this place as any of us. Thank you!”
Just four days prior, on Feb. 11, Deer Creek Bar & Grill was promoting its drink and food specials for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12.
Many longtime patrons were shocked to read of the closure on social media, especially given that some of them had been there just days before.
“As far as I know, everyone was blindsided,” said Shrewsbury resident Jan Streib, who has been a regular at Deer Creek Bar & Grill for years.
Streib was at the restaurant on Monday, Feb. 13, just two days before the sudden close. She said nothing seemed different than any other day.
“Every Monday, my sister, our friend and I would go there for lunch after our aquacize class,” she said. “We were there that Monday as usual, and everything was normal.”
Less than 48 hours later, Streib — and everyone else — learned of the closing Streib and many others said they will miss the food, fun and camaraderie they shared at the restaurant, which was formerly Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill.
Cousin Hugo’s, which opened in 1938, closed in September 2020 due to the pandemic. A year later, in September 2021, Deer Creek Bar & Grill opened in the space. John Cundy, who had worked at Cousin Hugo’s for the past three decades, became the general manager of Deer Creek Bar & Grill. Many regulars of Cousin Hugo’s were thrilled upon its reopening in 2021.
Less than a year after opening as Deer Creek Bar & Grill, the restaurant suffered major damage during historic flooding in July of 2022. As floodwaters submerged the baseball fields, playground equipment and pavilions at Deer Creek Park adjacent to the restaurant, the water engulfed Deer Creek Bar & Grill. Roughly four feet of water reached inside the building.
Determined to rebuild, the restaurant was closed for nearly three months after the flooding, but reopened in October 2022.
An employee who worked a shift on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, told the Times that staff members had “no clue” the restaurant was about to shut down, and were stunned to learn it would be closing when they got to work on Wednesday morning.
There’s been no word on whether Deer Creek Bar & Grill might be sold to someone who will reopen it as a food establishment. Restaurant owner Anderson has yet to respond to inquires from the Times.
History
The restaurant is adjacent to Deer Creek Park, also known as Rocket Park, and is across the street from the Deer Creek Shopping Center in Maplewood.
The spot at 3233 Laclede Station Road has been family owned since the 1930s when Maplewood resident John Johnson first purchased much of what is now Deer Creek Park and the surrounding area.
Johnson’s family lived just up the street for years and retained the parcel that was first a blacksmith shop and then a gas station before becoming a bar and grill in 1938. It was Cousin Hugo’s Bar & Grill from 1938 to September 2020, then reopened as Deer Creek Bar & Grill in September 2021.