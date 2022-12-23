I am completely disheartened by the news about the Shrewsbury 2023 budget. When the election took place last spring, one of the key reasons I voted for Prop A was because of the promise to increase salaries for first responders to competitive levels. The minimal salary increase in the proposed budget is an insult to the citizens of Shrewsbury and a slap in the face to first responders who serve us on a daily basis.
The “reason” that the city is waiting — to see the amount of money the tax increase generates — is simply ridiculous. Anyone with a simple calculator could determine the increased revenue to be generated — it is not rocket science.
Sandy Oldenwald, who was quoted in the article, definitely speaks for me and, I suspect, a significant number of Shrewsbury citizens. I regret being suckered into voting “yes” on Prop A and have lost all respect for and confidence in the city’s leadership.
Dennis Matreci
