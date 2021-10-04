The Freestyle Pool Pass Program finished its first year with more than 600 passes used over the summer at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center. Due to the success of the program and financial support from the community, the program will continue next year during the 2022 pool season.
The Freestyle Pool Pass Program was developed in the spring as a joint effort by the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, Webster Groves School District, Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the city of Webster Groves.
“The goal of the Freestyle Pool Pass was for our community to be consciously inclusive,” said Shane Williamson, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Webster Groves School District. “The passes were made available for any person who was interested in admission into the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, but was unable to financially cover their cost.”
The Webster Groves Aquatic Center reported that 604 passes were utilized over the summer. Those who used the passes were asked to give their community of residence. The three most reported areas were Webster Groves (348), Rock Hill (54) and Glendale (10).
“The Freestyle Pass removed barriers to the community swimming pool by providing free daily swim passes for individuals and families that require financial assistance,” said Farrell Carfield from the Alliance for Interracial Dignity.
“This event was not only a success for students, but also a reflection of the good that can happen when the schools, community organizations and government come together for a great cause,” she added.
The program was funded entirely by private donations. Webster-Rock Hill Ministries, the Alliance for Interracial Dignity and the Webster Groves School District hosted a fundraiser in April 2021 that raised more than $10,000 for the program. Students were able to receive passes from their school guidance counselors, and passes were also available at Webster-Rock Hill Ministries and the Webster Groves Aquatic Center.
“We were grateful to see the community provide the financial support that allowed this program to have such a successful beginning,” Webster Groves City Council Member Emerson Smith said. “We are also grateful for the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department who worked to make this idea into a plan of action and help these residents feel welcome at the aquatic center.”
While remaining funds will carry over to the 2022 pool season, community donations will be required to continue the program. Fundraising efforts are expected to resume in 2022.