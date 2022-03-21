Attention creators: Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave. in Webster Groves, is now taking submissions for a community zine, which will be printed and distributed to up to 250 people on Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 7.
Submissions must be a family-friendly single page comic, submitted in PDF format and fit this year’s theme of “Firsts.”
The deadline is April 8. To submit an entry and read more detailed guidelines for submission, visit tinyurl.com/bettysbookszine.
Creators who are selected will be able to table at the shop, receive invitations for themselves and guests to the community zine reception, and help participate in an Instagram takeover.