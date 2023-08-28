Just a two hour drive from the Webster-Kirkwood area is the perfect location for a spectacular autumn getaway or girls’ weekend.
Sunset Ridge Cabin is a three-level cabin that sleeps eight comfortably. Located on the Black River south of Farmington near Lesterville, Sunset Ridge is near many outdoor destinations including Johnson Shut-Ins, Elephant Rocks, Rocky Falls, Millstream Gardens, Pickle Springs, Mina Sauk Falls, Dillard Mill, Klepzig Mill and the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
The cabin itself, nestled deep in the scenic Ozark Mountains, was completed in July 2010 and sleeps up to eight guests. It contains a first-floor master bedroom suite, an open kitchen, a walk-out deck and a wood-burning fireplace. The spacious loft has two twin beds and a queen bed. The lower-level bedroom suite is well-appointed with a queen bed, sitting area and full bath, and the main floor bedroom features a queen bed. Two full bathrooms, amenities, central heat and air, a washer and dryer, a bonfire pit and a grill make Sunset Ridge the perfect home away from home.
Learn more at sunsetridgecabin.com or call 314-822-8544.