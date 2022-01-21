Want to see what happens when the library lights go out? Drop off your stuffed animal on Friday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover.
Pick up your cuddly friend on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with photos of their wild night. One stuffed animal per child.
The library also recently kicked off its Winter Reading Club, which runs through March 1. All ages can sign up to participate. Pick up a reading log at the library, read for 25 days and get a prize upon completion.
For more information, visit rockhillpubliclibrary.org.