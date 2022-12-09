For the ninth holiday season in a row, the Kirkwood Fire Department is teaming up with the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots to give back and spread cheer. The goal is to “stuff” the fire station full of toys for children less fortunate.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to Kirkwood Fire House #1, located at 137 W. Argonne Drive, from noon to 4 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Those who bring toys can get their photo taken with Santa in front of a fire truck-themed background. The fire department’s engine bay will be turned into Santa’s workshop for a unique experience for the kids. Marines will be on hand, and there will be coloring activities for children.
For those unable to make it to the event, the fire department will collect toys at its administration building, 11804 Big Bend Blvd., next week, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The toys will then be delivered to children throughout the St. Louis area who otherwise would not receive holiday gifts.