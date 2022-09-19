Webster Groves High School juniors Rebecca Fairbanks and Hunter Farish were recognized for their service during the Missouri Primary Election on Aug. 2 by their respective election managers at Bristol Elementary School and the Webster Groves Public Library. The Chelsea Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School enabled the two students to be part of the program. According to Student Election Judge Coordinator James McHugh, Fairbanks and Farish “represented themselves and Webster Groves High School with distinction.”