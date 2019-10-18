In her Sept. 27 letter, Courtney Rollins wrote, “I am asking for our schools to return to being socially and politically neutral places where children can focus on academics.”
What can be more socially and politically neutral than the school allowing faculty members to be addressed the way they wish to be addressed? I suppose the letter writer is too young to remember the culture wars of the late ’60s and early ’70s, when battle lines were drawn around the title Ms. and people were offended when a married woman chose not to take her husband’s last name. Students of that era survived Ms. I suspect students of this era will survive Mx.
Kirkwood