Hudson Elementary School teacher Denise Foley’s second grade classroom looks very different this year. Students must sign a clipboard when they use the bathroom to facilitate contact tracing. Books rented from the classroom library are quarantined for several days before returning to circulation. Students have individual water bottles and plastic shields, and eat lunch in the gym with only two students per table. And of course, masks are required at all times.
“Nobody’s walking around the room. That’s very unusual for my class. Normally we get up and do some kind of movement,” said Foley. “There’s so many procedures in place, but it’s all been pretty seamless. Everything is ever-changing based on what we know and what we learn.”
Despite the changes, Foley said her students are flourishing in their new social environment, wearing their masks properly and following all protocols to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“The students are so happy to be at school. They are so happy to see their teachers and classmates,” she said. “Emotionally, they were craving that interaction.”
After extensive monitoring of COVID-19 infection rates and an OK from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, elementary school classrooms are alive once more as students in the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts return to in-person learning. Despite dramatic changes in how school operates, teachers, students and parents are excited for the move toward normalcy and hope to continue the trend.
The Webster Groves School District began phasing in students last week on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with kindergarten through second grade returning to school buildings. On Oct. 28, third, fourth and fifth will return, and middle schoolers are scheduled for Nov. 11. No return date has been proposed for high schoolers, though Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson promised an announcement soon.
Kirkwood School District also opened its doors last week to kindergarten, first and second graders, with third, fourth and fifth grades returning this week. Middle schoolers will start transitioning to a hybrid model on Nov. 4. No date for Kirkwood high schoolers has been set.
“A Lot of Tears”
The transition back to in-person learning has been simple for some. Joanna Lodes, mother of four Webster Groves School District students, sent her kindergartner Molly to Avery Elementary School for the first time last week.
“She seemed a little nervous, but when she came home, she said it was fine. I think she transitioned pretty easily,” said Lodes.
Lodes said she’s happy for the change because she felt it was “unnatural” for young students to sit still and stare at a screen by themselves for hours. She spent the first few weeks of online learning sitting with her youngest daughter, helping her learn to use Zoom and interact with her teacher digitally.
“There were a lot of tears. My friends and I had a ton of emotions we hadn’t experienced before,” said Lodes. “After the first couple of weeks it got better and we fell into a routine, but it still seemed wrong.”
The transition to in-person learning was bittersweet, as she will no longer be able to experience kindergarten with Molly, but Lodes said she does enjoy the extra time.
“Sending them back was exciting. I can leave my house now with my other girls at home. I can run errands. It feels a little bit more free,” she said.
Unlike Molly, who had never experienced in-person elementary school until this week, some students are particularly thrilled to be back in person. Cory May, who has three kids in Kirkwood schools, said her youngest daughter Kendall is “a totally different kid” after only a few days of being back in school and seeing her first grade friends.
“Online learning was exceptionally challenging for Kendall. She’s really high energy. She loves to be around people and it was hard for her to stay focused, even though her teacher was amazing through all of it,” said May. “She was absolutely over the moon to be back in person. She went from fighting to get on Zoom to sprinting to the door of the school.”
May and her husband run St. Louis restaurant Zia’s on The Hill with her parents/business partners. She said she’s glad her kids are returning to school, which will free up time to work in an already hectic industry.
May’s children were in private school prior to this year, but despite some early struggles, she’s glad they made the switch to the Kirkwood School District.
“I don’t have any concerns with safety. I think their overall plan has been good,” she said.
A Seamless Transition
While Webster middle schoolers will be entirely in-person — save for half days on Wednesdays — Kirkwood middle school students learn in-person only Monday through Thursday mornings, then return home for lunch and finish afternoon classes online. All age groups have Friday lessons conducted entirely online.
This hybrid schedule is designed to ease a transition back to all online learning should the need arise, according to Bryan Painter, the Kirkwood School District’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
“This model allows teachers to engage with kids and formally meet their kids in person,” he said. “But we can keep our toes firmly planted in the virtual world so if we have to pivot — whether the whole school or a single class has to quarantine because someone has tested positive — we have the tools and we can do that more seamlessly than in March.”
Both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts offered parents a choice at the beginning of the semester to enroll their students in either a responsive program — which returns to school when conditions are deemed safe — or an all-virtual program. Students in the second program will continue online learning for the remainder of the semester.
And online learning hasn’t been all bad, according to Painter. While the school has always offered some online classes, Painter said data from the pandemic has convinced the district to consider extended digital offerings.
“I’ve talked to a lot of families who said their child is doing really well or maybe even better online,” he said. “This gives them the chance to really shine in their own environment. We are looking at how we can support students with their online learning, not just as a crisis response, but in an intentional way of learning curricular content.”