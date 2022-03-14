Three Webster Groves High School students have received Scholastic Art Awards, presented annually to students with exceptional artistic talent. Senior Rachel Sebastian-Asbed (pictured at left) received a Silver Key for “Fleeting Moments,” a collection of six graphite drawings. Senior Isabella Pirozzi (pictured at right) received an honorable mention for her ceramic piece, “Caught in a Web.” Junior Norah Rohlfing received an honorable mention for her painting “All Eyes on Me” and a Silver Key for her illustration “Roadkill Tribunal.” The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. | photo courtesy of the Webster Groves School District.