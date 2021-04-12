The Kirkwood School District is not providing proper oversight or is encouraging Critical Race Theory indoctrination. The March 2021 Kirkwood Call, in an article titled, “White People, You’ve Had Your Rest,” claims that Michael Brown was murdered. Officer Darren Wilson was found not guilty of murder.
The school staff is guilty of educational indoctrination if the teachers allowed the publication of the article. They are, alternatively, guilty of educational misfeasance if they failed to stop the printing of unproven information.
Student journalism educators have the legal responsibility of oversight. The 1988 Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier Supreme Court Decision gives school personnel the right to edit and control what students print.
The March 4, 2015, “Department Of Justice Report Regarding The Criminal Investigation into the Shooting Death of Michael Brown by Ferguson, Missouri, Police Officer Darren Wilson” claimed that “... it is not appropriate to present this matter to a federal grand jury for indictment, and it should therefore be closed without prosecution.”
Current St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell reviewed the case and did not press charges. Bell said: “Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis’ history, the question for this office was a simple one: Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?” Bell said. “After an independent, in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that he did.”
The school district unwittingly or intentionally allowed students to publish a dangerous lie. The district and the Kirkwood High School staff are not properly doing their jobs if they are not reviewing the work or knowingly allowing politically correct falsehoods to be printed. Educators, more importantly, have a responsibility to teach our students truth.
Martin Bennet
Des Peres