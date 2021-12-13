Seventeen Kirkwood High School seniors were recently named National Merit Semifinalists and National Merit Commended Students. Pictured left to right: (bottom row) Jack Bauer, Maggie Klein, Merry Schlarman, Sylvia Edwards and Helena Verbrugge; (second row) Ethan Peterson, Noah Gjelvik, Trevor Kates, Megan Glasgow, Sara Simkins and Ezra Mendelson; (last row) Jack Edwards, Hayden Davidson, Benjamin Peter, Patrick McPheeters and Austin Haga. Not pictured: Grace Marcus. | photo courtesy of the Kirkwood School District
Eight Webster Groves High School seniors were recently named National Merit Semifinalists and National Merit Commended Students. Pictured left to right: (back row) Finn Jeanmougin, Matthew Curtis, Benjamin Miller and Ethan Musial; (front row) Ella Kelly, Ivy Clark and Emma Rohrs. Not pictured: Andrew Bacon. | photo courtesy of the Webster Groves School District.